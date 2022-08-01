We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Following the picks from SportsLens experts for horse racing NAP of the Day throughout July yielded £16.90 profit off a £1 level stake. Kicking off the new month, the selection of our tipsters for Monday, 1 August is Idoles Des Juenes. She makes her debut over obstacles in the opening 2m 1f mares maiden hurdle at Cork this afternoon (2:30).

Now in the care of master horse racing trainer Willie Mullins, Idoles Des Jeunes has some strong Flat from. Given new connections, it would be no surprise if she belied a long absence from the track. She is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day at a fabulous 15/8 price.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Idoles Des Jeunes win?

All of the best betting sites know only too well that Mullins has a 40 per cent strike rate with his runners over jumps at Cork this season. That is above his career average of 28 per cent for the Mallow track. In Idoles Des Jeunes, he has a daughter of Helmet with some very attractive form on the level when trained in France.

A racecourse absence of 1087 days would be a concern if she were with any other handler. Mullins brings horses back to the track off lengthy lay-offs all the time. In Idoles Des Jeunes, he has a Compiegne winner that beat Cape Gentleman on his penultimate start. The runner-up has posted a string of fine race results since coming to Ireland and switching to the National Hunt code himself.

After winning the Irish Cesarewitch, Cape Gentleman scored in Grade 2 novice hurdle company at Kempton and was a fine third in last year’s Galway Hurdle. He has also made up into a 152 rated chaser. If Idoles Des Jeunes can be half as successful as that French import, then she will more than reward his new connections.

Flat form of today’s horse racing NAP still stacks up well despite

The form of her last start across the Channel still reads very well too. Idoles Des Jeunes finished in front of Chipiron when runner-up at Deauville. The third came out and bested Camprond, a 147 rated hurdler after wins in the Persian War at Chepstow races last autumn and a graded handicap during the Punchestown Festival this spring.

Chipirion was then behind triple Group 2 winner Skazino. He’s also won three times on the All-Weather since joining Ivan Furtado and has a rating of 84. Idoles Des Jeunes is a very interesting recruits to hurdles, then, and horse racing betting sites price her up as such. Mullins had a cracking Galway Festival last week, saddling nine winners too.

With Paul Townend now on board for the first time, Idoles Des Jeunes just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day on 1 August. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport at her current price returns £28.75 if she can belie the long absence and win her Irish and hurdles bow. New customers that sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with details to follow.

