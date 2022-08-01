Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – August 1st

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew capped a good week with 10-1 Market Rasen winner LADY STANWIX on Sunday and has three bets on Monday, August 1st. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

NAAS 3.10

DISTILLATE (system – Havana Grey, 5f, turf)

Progeny of the sire Havana Grey have a 20 from 85 record in 5f races on turf for a profit of £40.46 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 14). DISTILLATE has caught the eye in maiden company on more than one occasion and looks worth a small interest on her nursery debut.

NAAS 3.40

ROUSING ENCORE (system – Richard Fahey, 2yos, no debut)

ROUSING ENCORE caught the eye in Jiffy Boy’s race at Leicester back in April where he finished third despite racing close to the ‘dead’ rail from his poor high draw. He won the next twice before his solid front-running sixth of 17 to Bradsell in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. That form has been well advertised by subsequent wins from the second, third and fourth and he can return to winning ways here. Richard Fahey has a great record with his non-debutant juveniles this year, scoring with 12 of the 55 qualifiers for a profit of £45.95.

RIPON 3.55

MARQUIS OF YORK (system – Garswood, gelded since last run)

Progeny of the sire Garswood have a solid record on their first run back after being gelded, winning six of their 36 starts for a profit of £40.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. Richard Fahey has had two winners (16-1 and 11-2) from eight runners on this system and another finished second at 28-1. MARQUIS OF YORK did third best of the hold-up horses when sixth in a 1m2f handicap at Beverley on his comeback in April and his two patiently-ridden rivals who finished in front of him have since won handicaps off marks of 74 and 67, suggesting his current 66 rating is more than fair. His only other handicap run saw him finish a respectable 22-1 fourth over 1m at Nottingham last term and there could be plenty of improvement to come.

