Chelsea and Liverpool will face genuine transfer decisions over Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah this summer, as plans are being pieced together in Saudi Arabia with mouthwatering sums set to be offered to both players at the end of this season.

This offer from Saudi Arabia will leave both Chelsea and Liverpool with a verdict to make on the two major Premier League stars.

Rumours linking him to the Saudi Pro League were played down recently but SportsLens sources have since indicated that the intentions around making him an offer are very real.

Sterling has eight goals and nine assists across this season but his inconsistency has been a frustration as one of the few senior players in the set-up.

The Englishman is focused on his work at Chelsea but there are some whispers among good sources that the Blues would consider letting him move on in the summer at the right price.

Whether Sterling has an appetite to move to the Middle East remains to be seen and a similar situation is opening up at Anfield, although perhaps with less doubt that an offer will land.

A £150million offer was tabled last year to take Salah to Al Ittihad and while it was rejected by Liverpool, a fresh offer might be looked at differently.

Jurgen Klopp is moving on and as such, Liverpool are having to consider the next phase of their team development. Keeping Salah is a definite consideration to ensure stability within the club and should not be ruled out.

But cashing in and no longer paying his £350,000-a-week contract, which runs until 2025, would have some benefits at a time when they are looking into new deals for Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah, 31, would be a huge coup for the Saudi Pro League, who are intent on ensuring last year’s incredible transfer window was not a one-off.