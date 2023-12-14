Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington is finally here with the two fighters meeting in the centre of the octagon on Saturday night. Both fighters are expected to earn lucrative purses for the bout, but just what is the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington prize money?

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Prize Money

The anticipation is palpable for Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington this weekend as UFC 296 takes centre stage. This huge UFC 296 pay-per-view event goes down from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Over 20,000 UFC fans are expected to be packed into the rapturous T-Mobile Arena to witness this compelling main event. Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington takes centre stage in the main event, with several high-class fights on the undercard too. This includes the likes of Paddy Pimblett and Alexandre Pantoja.

The best offshore sportsbooks have priced ‘Rocky’ as the slight betting favorite at odds of -160. ‘Chaos’ is seemingly the +140 underdog with the best UFC sportsbooks. Both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight, given the calibre of their resumés.

In total, Leon Edwards has earned a reported $3 million in his MMA career. That figure is likely going to at least double this weekend, with an expected fight purse of around $5 million for the reigning champion. This will be the biggest purse of Edwards’ career by quite some distance.

Leon Edwards’ biggest purses to date came in his last two bouts. He earned over $1 million last time out when defending his belt against Kamaru Usman in their trilogy, earning around $432,000 for his crowning night last year when he became champion.

In the opposite corner, Colby Covington will likely receive the biggest of his career too. The 35-year-old California native will make a minimum seven-figures, which is similar to what he earned for the Jorge Masvidal fight last time out at UFC 272.

How Much Will The Edwards vs Covington Winner Make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse, so depending on which man has their hand raised will determine how much the winner receives.

The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. This is due to there being several UFC bonuses up for grabs. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that the winner has earned far more than their original base purse states.

Should Colby Covington win, he will likely receive a career-high purse, given the fact he would then be the UFC welterweight king. Similarly, if the champion Leon Edwards gets his hand raised, he will likely receive an additional purse on top of his base salary and cut of the gate/PPV sales.

In Saturday’s main event, Leon Edwards is the -160 favorite to win the fight with the best UFC betting apps. This come as no surprise given that he has beaten fighters such as Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman twice of late. He is also of course the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion.

A lot of UFC bettors will of course fancy the more seasoned fighter, Colby Covington, as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +140 with the best US sportsbooks to pull off the upset and become the 170-pound world champion at the third time of asking.

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington – UFC 296 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington 📊 Records: Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s)

Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST

Approx. 11:45 PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title

UFC Welterweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Edwards -160 | Covington +140