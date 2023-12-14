UFC

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Winner Make & What Is Their Purse Size?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Leon Edwards UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
Leon Edwards UFC - (photo: IMAGN)

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington is finally here with the two fighters meeting in the centre of the octagon on Saturday night. Both fighters are expected to earn lucrative purses for the bout, but just what is the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington prize money?

Tuning into a free UFC 296 live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for UFC fans wanting to watch this compelling bout totally free of charge. Alternatively a Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington live stream specifically for the main event.

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Prize Money

The anticipation is palpable for Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington this weekend as UFC 296 takes centre stage. This huge UFC 296 pay-per-view event goes down from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Over 20,000 UFC fans are expected to be packed into the rapturous T-Mobile Arena to witness this compelling main event. Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington takes centre stage in the main event, with several high-class fights on the undercard too. This includes the likes of Paddy Pimblett and Alexandre Pantoja.

The best offshore sportsbooks have priced ‘Rocky’ as the slight betting favorite at odds of -160. ‘Chaos’ is seemingly the +140 underdog with the best UFC sportsbooks. Both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight, given the calibre of their resumés.

In total, Leon Edwards has earned a reported $3 million in his MMA career. That figure is likely going to at least double this weekend, with an expected fight purse of around $5 million for the reigning champion. This will be the biggest purse of Edwards’ career by quite some distance.

Leon Edwards’ biggest purses to date came in his last two bouts. He earned over $1 million last time out when defending his belt against Kamaru Usman in their trilogy, earning around $432,000 for his crowning night last year when he became champion.

In the opposite corner, Colby Covington will likely receive the biggest of his career too. The 35-year-old California native will make a minimum seven-figures, which is similar to what he earned for the Jorge Masvidal fight last time out at UFC 272.

How Much Will The Edwards vs Covington Winner Make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse, so depending on which man has their hand raised will determine how much the winner receives.

The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. This is due to there being several UFC bonuses up for grabs. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that the winner has earned far more than their original base purse states.

Should Colby Covington win, he will likely receive a career-high purse, given the fact he would then be the UFC welterweight king. Similarly, if the champion Leon Edwards gets his hand raised, he will likely receive an additional purse on top of his base salary and cut of the gate/PPV sales.

In Saturday’s main event, Leon Edwards is the -160 favorite to win the fight with the best UFC betting apps. This come as no surprise given that he has beaten fighters such as Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman twice of late. He is also of course the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion.

A lot of UFC bettors will of course fancy the more seasoned fighter, Colby Covington, as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +140 with the best US sportsbooks to pull off the upset and become the 170-pound world champion at the third time of asking.

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington – UFC 296 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
  • 📊 Records: Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: December 16, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Edwards -160 | Covington +140
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Leon Edwards UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC

LATEST Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Winner Make & What Is Their Purse Size?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 14 2023
Paddy Pimblett UFC - UFC 296 Undercard
UFC
UFC 296 Undercard Picks: Betting Predictions For Pimblett vs Ferguson, Pantoja vs Royval & More
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 14 2023

With UFC 296 going down on Saturday night, we thought it best to run through the full main card and prelims. Read on to find out our exclusive UFC 296…

paddy 'the baddy' pimblett
UFC
See Paddy Pimblett Weight Gain Transition Ahead of UFC 296 Lightweight Fight Against Tony Ferguson
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 13 2023

Ahead of his fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, we have taken a deep dive and in-depth look at the Paddy Pimblett weight gain transition from when he is…

Paddy Pimblett UFC - UFC 296
UFC
Paddy Pimblett Next Fight Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 296 For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 13 2023
Ian Garry UFC - UFC 296
UFC
Vicente Luque vs Ian Garry Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 296 For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 13 2023
Stephen Thompson UFC - UFC 296
UFC
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Stephen Thompson Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 296 For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 13 2023
Alexandre Pantoja UFC - UFC 296
UFC
Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 296 For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 13 2023
Arrow to top