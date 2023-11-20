UFC

When Is UFC 296? Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Paul Kelly
UFC 296 - Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
UFC 296 - Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington

UFC 296 is the next big pay-per-view UFC event, headlined by Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about the UFC 295 event, including the date, venue, US start time and the full fight card.

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington – UFC 296 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
  • 📊 Records: Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: December 16, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Edwards -120 | Covington +100

Above is everything you need to know about the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington fight on Saturday, December 16. The bout is the headline attraction at UFC 296 from the T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is an five round contest and will have the UFC Welterweight Title on the line.

Leon Edwards goes into the UFC 296 main event as the slight betting favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Colby Covington is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated 170-pound UFC title fight from Vegas on Saturday, December 16. Not long to go now until both men make their ring walks!

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington: UFC 296 Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Welterweight Title clash live from the T-Mobile Arena on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Edwards vs Covington fight will likely get underway at approx. 11:45pm EST.

Edwards vs Covington: UFC 296 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night at UFC 296. The UFC Flyweight Title is on the line in the co-main event, with the recently crowned champion Alexandre Pantoja defending his belt for the first time against Brandon Royval.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Leon Edwards (c) vs Colby Covington Welterweight 5
Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs Brandon Royval Flyweight 5
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Stephen Thompson Welterweight 3
Tony Ferguson vs Paddy Pimblett Lightweight 3
Vincente Luque vs Ian Garry Welterweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
Josh Emmett vs Giga Chikadze Featherweight 3
Irene Aldana vs Karol Rosa Women’s Bantamweight 3
Cody Garbrandt vs Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 3
Casey O’Neill vs Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 3
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)
Alonzo Menifield vs Dustin Jacoby Light-Heavyweight 3
Martin Buday vs Shamil Gaziev Heavyweight 3
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Cody Durden Flyweight 3
Randy brown vs Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 3
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
