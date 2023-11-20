UFC 296 is the next big pay-per-view UFC event, headlined by Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about the UFC 295 event, including the date, venue, US start time and the full fight card.

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington – UFC 296 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington 📊 Records: Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s)

Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST

Approx. 11:45 PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title

UFC Welterweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Edwards -120 | Covington +100

Best UFC 296 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Above is everything you need to know about the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington fight on Saturday, December 16. The bout is the headline attraction at UFC 296 from the T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is an five round contest and will have the UFC Welterweight Title on the line.

Leon Edwards goes into the UFC 296 main event as the slight betting favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Colby Covington is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated 170-pound UFC title fight from Vegas on Saturday, December 16. Not long to go now until both men make their ring walks!

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington: UFC 296 Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Welterweight Title clash live from the T-Mobile Arena on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Edwards vs Covington fight will likely get underway at approx. 11:45pm EST.

Edwards vs Covington: UFC 296 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night at UFC 296. The UFC Flyweight Title is on the line in the co-main event, with the recently crowned champion Alexandre Pantoja defending his belt for the first time against Brandon Royval.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Leon Edwards (c) vs Colby Covington Welterweight 5 Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs Brandon Royval Flyweight 5 Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Stephen Thompson Welterweight 3 Tony Ferguson vs Paddy Pimblett Lightweight 3 Vincente Luque vs Ian Garry Welterweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+) Josh Emmett vs Giga Chikadze Featherweight 3 Irene Aldana vs Karol Rosa Women’s Bantamweight 3 Cody Garbrandt vs Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 3 Casey O’Neill vs Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass) Alonzo Menifield vs Dustin Jacoby Light-Heavyweight 3 Martin Buday vs Shamil Gaziev Heavyweight 3 Tagir Ulanbekov vs Cody Durden Flyweight 3 Randy brown vs Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 3