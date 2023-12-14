Betting

UFC 296 Odds: Leon Edwards Is The -160 Betting Favorite To Beat Colby Covington

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
4 min read
Leon Edwards UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
Leon Edwards UFC - (photo: IMAGN)

With Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington headlining UFC 296 on Saturday, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best UFC 296 odds ahead of this compelling UFC Welterweight Title contest.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Bout?

UFC fans from all around over the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this huge UFC 296 pay-per-view on Saturday night. Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington headlines at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, with the winner lifting the coveted UFC Welterweight Title post-fight.

This fight is a truly compelling match up, with so many narratives going into the bout. Can Colby Covington win the full UFC Welterweight Title at the third time of asking? Or will Leon Edwards continue his reign as the best 170-pound fighter on the planet?

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for UFC fans to wager on. Take a look at BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook and find a market that is perfect for you ahead of UFC 296. Some markets include method of victory, under/over rounds, round betting and fight outright amongst many others.

As you can see with the prices below, Leon Edwards is the best US sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. Colby Covington is the betting underdog here, which comes as no surprise given the fact he has been absent from the octagon for 21 months.

Edwards to win by decision is the most likely outcome (+160) with him winning the fight via KO/TKO (+375) seen as the next most likely outcome. For Covington to win, price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via decision (+240) than he is to win the fight by knockout (+750) or submission (+1100).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 61.5% chance that Leon Edwards reigns supreme and beats Colby Covington this weekend in their highly anticipated main event bout at UFC 296 for UFC gold.

There is a 41.7% implied probability chance that the ‘Chaos’ beats the champion judging by the UFC betting apps latest UFC 296 outright odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the #4 ranked 170-pound UFC fighter as the +140 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against ‘Rocky’ this Saturday night.

UFC 296 Odds

Already claimed the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington offer? Take a look and claim the best free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Edwards vs Covington odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

  • Leon Edwards to Win: -160
  • Leon Edwards to Win by KO/TKO: +375
  • Leon Edwards to Win via Submission: +1000
  • Leon Edwards to Win by Decision: +160
  • Colby Covington to Win: +140
  • Colby Covington to Win by KO/TKO: +750
  • Colby Covington to Win via Submission: +1100
  • Colby Covington to Win by Decision: +240
  • Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Leon Edwards is on paper the favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing the English MMA phenom to just win the fight outright is relatively poor, but backing him to either win the fight via KO/TKO, submission or decision presents great value to UFC bettors.

Prior to the UFC 296 main event, Leon Edwards is the -160 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. Colby Covington on the other hand goes into the bout as the +140 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Fancy betting on UFC 296? Then check out our exclusive Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington betting picks & predictions.

Be sure to also check out the free UFC 296 live stream that will be airing the full card from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Not to mention a specific Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington live stream on top of this.

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington – UFC 296 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
  • 📊 Records: Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: December 16, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Edwards -160 | Covington +140
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
