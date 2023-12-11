Prior to his battle for the UFC Welterweight Title with Leon Edwards in the main event at UFC 296 this weekend, we have decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Colby Covington. Read on to find out more about his UFC record and how many knockouts he has on his resumé.

Colby Covington MMA Record

Colby Covington turned professional back in 2012 with a debut TKO victory against Chris Ensley in Oregon, USA. Since then, Covington has had another 19 professional MMA fights, winning all but three of them.

Covington’s career up to now has been a stellar one. He is an elite fighter at 170-pounds, and has fought for UFC gold on three occasions after UFC 296. He was an underdog with UFC betting apps in all three of his title fights, but is still one of the best fighters at welterweight in the world of MMA.

There is no question that Colby Covington is one of the most entertaining fighters on the UFC roster, as well as being one of the most divisive characters in all of MMA. His career up to now has been sensational, and he still has some huge nights left before he hangs his gloves up.

As previously mentioned, Colby Covington made his professional MMA debut over a decade now. He was on a Midtown Throwdown 3 card where he made the perfect start to his career by winning via first round TKO. Covington then had four more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

After making it to 5-0 in his pro MMA career, Covington got his UFC career off to the best possible start. His UFC debut came in August 2014, winning via TKO in Round 1. ‘Chaos’ then won his next two UFC fights before suffering the first defeat of his professional MMA career to Wardley Alves at UFC 194.

The California MMA phenom didn’t let that loss define him however, bouncing back with seven straight victories. The 35-year-old won five fights on the spin before facing Rafael dos Anjos for the Interim UFC Welterweight Title at UFC 225.

Covington won the bout via unanimous decision, before then beating Robbie Lawler a fight later. The Lawler win was Covington’s last triumph before fighting for the full UFC Welterweight Title for the very first time. ‘Chaos’ was up against the champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

Covington fell shot, suffering his second MMA defeat to Usman. Covington was knocked out in the fifth and final round by the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’. However, he then bounced back with a TKO victory over former champion Tyron Woodley, before getting a second shot at Usman and the 170-pound world title once again.

In his second shot at UFC gold, Covington once again fell short, this time via unanimous decision. However, he bounced back with a comfortable victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 last time out in March 2022. That was the last time ‘Chaos’ was seen in the octagon, up until Saturday’s main event at UFC 296.

That takes us up to now in the career of Colby Covington. There is no doubt that Colby Covington is one of the best welterweights in recent memory, but still needs that UFC title victory to take his name to the next level.

The list of names the 35-year-old has defeated is simply incredible. Tyron Woodley, Rafael dos Anjos, Jorge Masvidal and Robbie Lawler are just some of the stellar names Covington has defeated in his illustrious career to date.

Be sure to claim the various UFC betting offers and MMA free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to Colby Covington’s next fight.