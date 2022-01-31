Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid Agreed!

For years, rumours of a move for Kylian Mbappe’s to Real Madrid have been the main topic of discussion. There has been a verbal tug of war between PSG and Real Madrid over the French Superstar.

However, it seems like these issues have been resolved. German media outfit, BILD reports that both PSG and Real Madrid have come to an understanding as regards the transfer and announcements. Kyllian Mbappe’s contract comes to an end in less than 6 months’ time, and there has been much speculation about his destination.

Paris Saint-German has not hidden their desire to hold onto the young Cristiano Ronaldo protégé who currently partners with Lionel Messi and Neymar at PSG. Paris Saint Germain has offered Mbappe all sorts of contracts in an attempt to keep him at the Paris outfit. These attempts have failed to convince him to stay.

A Huge Real Madrid Contract For Mbappe

However, with the clock winding down, it has become clearer to everyone that Mbappe’s mind is decided. Real Madrid is his destination. BILD reports that Mbappe has agreed on a contract worth £41.54 million a year with Real Madrid. Reports are that both PSG and Real Madrid will wait until after the second-tie of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 (RO-16) clash to make the announcements.



Mbappe earlier spoke of his wishes to respect his current club and give his all on the pitch for them. He will do his best to help PSG overcome Real Madrid just as he led PSG in victory over Club Brugge in the UCL group stage.



If this reported agreement stands, it means that regardless of how the UCL RO-16 ends (whether in a defeat or win), Real Madrid fans will look forward with excitement to having their squad bolstered by Kyllian Mbappe’s addition. The announcement will definitely be feverish. It will be the biggest and most celebrated addition since Mbappe’s idol, Cristiano was added to the Real Madrid squad in 2009.



The best betting sites often have Mbappe on their top ten Ballon d’Or candidates. There is no better place for a young Ballon d’Or nominee to achieve his dreams than Real Madrid. So, Mbappe wins as well if he can partner with Vinicius. Jr and Benzema to win the most valuable trophies for Los Blancos.

