Real Madrid News: Mbappe, Haaland, Rudiger, Benzema, Florentino Perez, injury updates

Benzema is the best La Liga player in 2021

As the year 2021 rounds off, Karim Benzema has proven to be the best attacking player in Spanish top-flight football. “Big Benz” as he is fondly called racked up an impressive 30 goals and 11 assists in 2021. Benzema has been the most impactful forward for Real Madrid as far as goals and assist go.



Also, Former Barcelona man and Ballon D’or winner, Lionel Messi comes in second place. While Messi has unexpectedly struggled to fit into Ligue 1 Uber Eats Ligue, he ended the La Liga 2021 season behind Karim Benzema. Lionel Messi finished with 23 goals and 8 assists in La Liga. This contrasts with his underwhelming 1 goal and 4 assists in the Ligue 1 Uber Eats.



Villareal’s Gerard Moreno comes in next, securing third place with 21 goals and 7 assists. Gerard Moreno is one of the finest forwards Spain has to offer and he has consistently found ways to prove this.

Rudiger close to Madrid move

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger is further away from signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge. He allegedly wants wages that rivals that of Timo Werner as he believes he is as important to the club, if not more important.



However, Chelsea Football Club seem unwilling to meet his contract demands. Some reports suggest that Real Madrid are currently in negotiations with Antonio Rudiger. There is no denying that Rudiger would be an excellent addition to the Los Blancos defence.

Vinicius Jr. on a roll! Now third most valuable player after Mbappe and Haaland.

Vinicius Jr. has had a great season so far, scoring goal after goal and being important to the team. He has now become the second youngest player ever to play 100 games for Real Madrid at the age of 21 years and 160 days.



Interestingly, the only person above him on the list is Raul who broke this record at the age of 19 years and 284 days. Iker Cassilas is in third place at 21 years and 215 days. This is hallowed company and Vinicius should be proud to find himself among the most elite of Legends.



Vinicius Jr. has become such a threat for Real Madrid that he is the most fouled player in La Liga this season. The opponents just can’t risk the young man knocking the ball past them. 43 fouls against Vinicius Jr. are a testimony to how much of a threat he is for Real Madrid.



Consequently, the Brazilian sees his transfermrkt value rise from €50 million to €100 million. This makes him the third most valuable player after Mbappe and Haaland.

Here comes Haaland?

There have been lots of rumours about Haaland’s move to Real Madrid. It was recently reported that the young and dangerous forward has determined his destination to be either Real Madrid or Barcelona. Barcelona fans seem to think he will arrive at the Camp Nou because Laporta allegedly has a good relationship with Haaland’s agent, Raiola.



However, Mino Raiola is a difficult man to negotiate with and he has a reputation as someone who cares mostly about the numbers. This might be a difficulty for Barcelona as there are doubts about their financial capability.



Meanwhile, Alf-Inge Haaland last year did say that Martin Odegaard did a great job in convincing Erling Haaland to join Los Blancos. Odegaard now plays for Arsenal football club and is having a swell time now. It is unlikely that Odegaard can convince Haaland to join Arsenal now. Perhaps, Haaland is still convinced about Real Madrid even though the logistics required to move the Norwegian giant to the Spanish Capital might be discouraging to Los Blancos.



There are also rumours that President Perez wants to bring Mbappe and Haaland to the club as Real Madrid seek to start a new era. A combination of Vinicius, Haaland, and Mbappe would be terrifying to opponents.

Florentino Perez is one of the most respectful people in football

A few months ago, Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director, Leonardo accused the Real Madrid hierarchy of disrespect. This happened as the rumours of Kylian Mbappe’s intended move to Real Madrid intensified. Now, Barcelona legend and former PSG player, Dani Alves has come out to say that Don Perez is one of the most respectful people in football.



Dani Alves said “Real Madrid have one of the most respectful people who is Florentino Perez…He only thinks about the club. He has overcome many challenges and his management has given stability.”

The Barcelona man was speaking in an interview with Alkass.





PSG still have faith Mbappe will remain in Paris but Thanos (Don Perez) wants his stones



Kylian Mbappe is perhaps the most discussed youngster now. The top football betting sites always have him as a potential Ballon D’Or winner, and he has always lived up to his hype on the football field. Mbappe’s contract expires in six months time and he will be free to sign a pre-contract in January. Real Madrid has been touted as his most likely destination.



However, Mbappe has been less than forthcoming on his future and has avoided giving clear-cut answers on his future. PSG are still trying to get him to sign a new contract and Real Madrid believe he will be their player by June/July. The Real Madrid management will try to get him to sign a pre-contract in January.



Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain believe they can get him to sign a new contract soon. Reports from France indicate that the French outfit are still in discussions with Mbappe. On the other hand, Spanish reports indicate that the Real Madrid squad are confident Mbappe will be in the Los Blancos squad soon. There seems to be a strict ‘no talking’ policy on the Real Madrid squad as regards Mbappe.



We will have to watch and see how things unfold. For now, almost everyone apart from the PSG hierarchy believe Mbappe will end up at his dream club, Real Madrid. Reports say that Don Perez prioritizes attacking transfers this period and has his eyes on Mbappe and Haaland. It is possible that by the beginning of next season, Thanos (Don Perez) will have his infinity stones.

Real Betis want Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid midfielder, Dani Ceballos has been linked to Real Betis. The former Arsenal loanee has been struggling to get minutes at the Los Blancos side. He had a fairly good spell at Arsenal last season. He was also key to Spain Under-21 Championship win in 2019. Dani Ceballos won a silver medal in 2020 with La Roja at the Tokyo Olympics.



Unfortunately, an injury he picked at the Olympics left him sidelined and he hasn’t played a game for Los Blancos since 2019 under Zidane. Fortunately for him, it seems a return to Real Betis is on the cards.



However, it will most likely not be this season as Manuel Pellegrini has said he does not want arrivals or departures this season. Real Betis are doing well this season and are currently third on the La Liga table.

A move at the end of the season will favour all parties involved as Real Madrid can also cash out on the player and reduce their wage bill.

Luka Jovic tests positive- Covid-19 Update

Many clubs across Europe have been ravaged by Covid-19 problems and Real Madrid have their fair share of the struggles. Previously, Courtois, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius and Benzema tested positive for Covid-19 and were expected to miss at least 1 or 2 of the next few La Liga games.



The latest update indicates that Luka Jovic has also tested positive for Covid-19. Courtois has tested negative to 2 PCRs. Camavinga has tested negative to 1 PCR. Valverde has tested negative to 1 PCR. Meanwhile, Vinicius and Jovic are positive.



Hopefully, the Real Madrid squad will be fine and ready to keep winning at a balanced pace.