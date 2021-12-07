Kylian Mbappe leads PSG to yet another victory on Tuesday to round off the group stage campaign.

The 22-years old French Superstar, who may well be on his way to Real Madrid, ended the game with 2 goals and 1 assist. He was the best player on the pitch tonight. Paris Saint-Germain has come under fire for not doing enough in recent times. This criticism has targeted the front 3, with Neymar and Lionel Messi hardly pressing.



However, what the trio lack in pressing, they make up for in their ability on the pitch as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe clearly showed today. Mbappe had stepped up to receive criticism before the match, saying that he understood that the team needed to do better.



Nothing proves that the young leader can take criticism more than the first seven minutes of the match against Club Brugge. While other players on the pitch might have been taking their time as seven minutes is quite early, the 22-years old Real Madrid target already got to get a quick brace.



Later on, he set up 2021 Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi for the ex-Barcelona man’s first goal of the game. Some could argue that Mbappe could have secured his hat-trick by taking the penalty when it came.



However, the confident young man stepped aside for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi to bag his second goal for the brace. Lionel Messi must be thankful for this gesture as the Ballon d’Or winner has come under fire for his lack of numbers in the Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

Kylian Mbappe, The Best Of The Three Musketeers

Some would argue that Neymar or Lionel Messi would be the backbone of PSG. However, this is not true as Kylian Mbappe, who seemed eager to leave the club a while ago, has been the most reliable player. The rest of the trio and the rest of the squad can depend on him for goals and wins.



Kylian Mbappe has also become the youngest player to score 30+ UCL goals after his brace tonight. Mbappe is so good, the top betting sites always have him ranked as potential Ballon d’Or winner. So far this season, Kylian Mbappe has registered 7 goals and 8 assists in the Ligue 1 Uber Eat. That is significantly more than Lionel Messi’s 1 goal and 3 assists. Mbappe’s Ligue 1 tally also surpasses injury-prone Neymar’s 3 goals and 3 assists.



In the UCL this season, Neymar has 0 goals and 0 assists. Messi has 5 goals and 0 assists. In comparison, Kylian Mbappe has 4 goals and 4 assists, more goal contributions than anyone in the squad. He is also mature enough not to struggle penalties with any of the legends in his team. This gesture is perhaps to avoid getting in trouble with some journalists who have stepped on his neck recently, calling him “arrogant.”



The accusations of arrogance could not be further from the truth. The Ronaldo protégé has kept his head low despite mistreatment from the club. Kylian Mbappe has since made it clear he wants to move to Real Madrid, a move his idol Cristiano Ronaldo made at around the same age. However, the club management recognizes that Kylian Mbappe is their best player.



Therefore, PSG are unwilling to let him go, even for the sum of $200 million that Real Madrid allegedly bid for him. Mbappe has been patient, helping the team, scoring, providing assists, and stepping away from penalty duties. He has given more on the field than any of the front three.



What more could the PSG hierarchy want from him? Nothing more if we are being fair.

Move To Real Madrid And PSG Refusal

Real Madrid have made it clear that they want the youngster in their attacking trio. That trio would include Vinicius Jr., one of the 3 best young players at the moment, Benzema, and Mbappe. However, PSG have refused every attempt by the Spanish Giants to free the young Mbappe from his service to PSG so he can realise his dreams at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Paris Saint-Germain legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic is merely one of the football experts convinced that a move to Real Madrid is best for Mbappe. However, he has also advised PSG not to sell Mbappe. This is because he knows the French outfit might not recover from selling such a player to Real Madrid, a club known to have an unquenchable thirst for European victory.



The issue of Mbappe moving to Real Madrid has caused a rift between the PSG board and the Real Madrid hierarchy. Still, Real Madrid are bent on getting the youngster. So it will be interesting to see what choice Mbappe makes when the time comes.



If Kylian moves to Real Madrid? What will become of PSG? Will Lionel Messi and Neymar who both have not been consistent for the club be able to carry them on without Kylian? Will they have to get someone like Mohammad Sallah? Only time will tell. For now, let’s just enjoy the generational talent in PSG until he decides to either leave or stay.