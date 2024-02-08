Sunday’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl 58 showdown will not only have the eyes of the world watching on in Las Vegas for the NFL Championship showdown.

The wives and girlfriends of both sets of players will be cheering on their respective partners directly from the Allegiant Stadium. Whoever does go on to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy; expect a few ‘We did it baby’ Insta posts.

The likes of Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Culpo and Jenna Brandt are all expected to be in attendance this weekend. Eager fans can track Taylor Swift’s plane as she makes her way back from Tokyo the night before.

We also looked at which set of players have the most Instagram followers between the Chiefs and 49ers. The results were likely a lot closer than many would have predicted.

However, we tallied up all of the Instagram followers for both the Chiefs and 49ers WAGs prior to the 58th edition of NFL’s biggest game.

Total Figure Of Kansas City Chiefs WAGs Followers On Instagram

Let’s be honest, without a certain singer, who is dating a certain tight end, the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs followers on Instagram would be a surprisingly low figure.

There are no prizes for guessing that we are referring to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Although much attention this week has been centred around Swift’s private jet.

The award winning Grammy star has amassed an Instagram following of 280 million. A simply incredible number but for someone as talented and influential as she is, it’s not really a huge surprise.

Brittany Mahomes is the second-highest followed Chiefs WAG. The wife of star quarterback Patrick has approximately 1.8 million followers on the social media platform.

All in all, the Chiefs WAGs boast a total combined Instagram following of 282,983,470. Without Swift and Mahomes, the figure would be just 1,183,470.

The Top 5 Most Followed Kansas City Chiefs Instagram WAGs

Taylor Swift (Travis Kelce’s GF) – 280 million

Brittany Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes’ wife) – 1.8 million

Jekalyn Carr (Jawaan Taylor’s GF) – 854k

Chariah Gordon (Mecole Hardman’s GF) – 203k

Kayla Bishop (Donovan Smith’s GF) – 25.7K

Total Instagram Following Of 49ers WAGs

Some might say that the San Francisco 49ers have the hottest fans ahead of the NFL Championship decider, but how do the WAGs of the Super Bowl favorites fair up in terms of Instagram followers?

The 49ers don’t boast someone of Taylor Swift’s popularity amongst their ranks, but there are a number of their WAGs who do have an impressive Instagram following.

Olivia Culpo is a prime example. The fiance of running back Christian McCaffrey has an Instagram following of 5.4 million.

In fact, Culpo is the only 49ers WAG who has surpassed the seven-digit mark. Nonetheless, the likes of Kristin Juszczyk, Mindy Armstead, Mahogany Jones, Claire Kittle and Sydney Warner have impressive followings.

Overall, the total Instagram following of the 49ers WAGs comes in at 7,760,500. Without Taylor Swift, they would have smashed the Chiefs.

The 5 Most Followed 49ers WAGs On Instagram

Olivia Culpo (Christian McCaffrey’s fiance) – 5.4 million

Kristin Juszczyk (Kyle Juszczyk’s wife) – 950k

Mindy Armstead (Arik Armstead’s wife) – 536k

Mahogany Jones (Deeboo Samuel’s GF) – 275k

Claire Kittle (George Kittle’s wife) – 230k

Taylor Swift Instagram Followers

Taylor Swift comes in at number 15 in terms of the most-followed Instagram accounts in the world. Her total of 280 million followers means she has approximately 77 times more than the Kansas City Chief’s official account (3.6 million).

Compared to the San Francisco 49ers, she has roughly 84 times more than their official page (3.4 million). Her boyfriend Travis Kelce now has a respectable 5.9 million followers. The Swifties have certainly played their part in that rise.

Will Swift’s expected presence at the Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII prove to be a lucky charm for the Chiefs on Sunday? After all, this would be her 13th appearance of the season which of course, is her lucky number. However, the 49ers and Brock Purdy would love to ruin the party.