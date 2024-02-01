Taylor Swift fans from across the world will be more than aware that 13 is her lucky number. Swifties have been very quick to notice that the number ties in to this year’s Super Bowl.

Her boyfriend – Travis Kelce – will be part of the Kansas City Chief’s line-up to face the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Swift has been present for 12 of the Chiefs games this season. It doesn’t take a genius to work out that Super Bowl LVIII could be the 13th time she has watched the tight end in action.

Is the singer-songwriter a mastermind or is it just pure coincidence? Fans of the reigning NFL champions will be hopeful it brings about another victory on February 11.

Taylor Swift Super Bowl LVIII

If Taylor Swift does attend Super Bowl LVIII, it won’t be the only way the number 13 connects her to the extravaganza in Las Vegas.

The NFL Championship finale will be the 58th Super Bowl. If you add 5 and 8 together, you get 13. Also the date, it’s being played on the 11th day of the second month.

Low and behold, if you add them together, you get the sum of 13 again. Already, you can start to see a pattern developing.

Swift’s presence at the Super Bowl is still to be determined by her being in Tokyo for her Eras Tour the day before. Her fans have already done the math on the flight time between the Japanese capital and Las Vegas.

Do we really need to spell it out for you again? Probably not. However, why is 13 her lucky number? The digits have been a part of her life for a long time.

Taylor Swift And The Number 13

Back in 2009, Taylor Swift explained why 13 is her lucky number: “I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro.

“Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing.”

Assuming she is in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII, will her luck with the number continue to blossom? There appears to be every reason why it will.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce recently thanked his popstar girlfriend for ‘joining the team.’ Everyone associated with the Chiefs will be hoping she is a lucky omen.

If they do go on to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy, it really will prove why Swift has so much love for the number 13. Even the name – Vince Lombardi – has a total of 13 letters. You really can’t make it up!

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

