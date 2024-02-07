NFL

How To Track Taylor Swift’s Plane Ahead Of Race To Attend Super Bowl LVIII

Author image
Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
2 min read
taylorswift plane 1
taylorswift plane 1

Taylor Swift is performing in Japan on the day before Super Bowl LVIII, meaning a private jet will be needed to return in time to see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in action. To prepare, we have analysed how to track Taylor Swift’s plane journey back to Vegas.

How To Track Taylor Swift’s Plane To Super Bowl LVIII

The global superstar has been in the headlines after confirming her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, and has been in attendance for the last few matches.

Despite a huge amount of abuse, Swift has continued to support her partner, which has led fans to question whether she will be at Super Bowl LVIII and if they can keep up to date with her flight back from Japan.

Twitter user and American programmer, Jack Sweeney, is notorious for creating bots to track a variety of jets – including Elon Musk and now Taylor Swift.

Swift has now sent a cease and desist letter to Sweeney, accusing the 21-year-old college junior of ‘stalking and harassing behavior’.

Sweeney revealed that Taylor Swift’s original jet under the name ‘N898TS’, has now been signed off by the singer and replaced by a 2009 Dassault Aviation Falcon 7X named N621MM.

All this information can be found on Sweeney’s site ‘Ground Control’, so if you are looking to follow Swift’s journey then you can use the link.

However there are other ways to track her journey back, supporters can use FlightAware and Plane Finder to follow her jet – just put in the name of the aircraft – which is now N621MM.

Taylor Swift Super Bowl Plane Journey Break Down

  • Flight leaves Japan at midnight on 10th Feb (7am in Vegas).
  • 12 hour flight – lands in Vegas at 7pm Saturday 10th Feb.
  • Super Bowl kicks off at 4:30pm in Vegas.

Conclusion: Taylor Swift Will Be At Super Bowl LVIII

Author image
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
