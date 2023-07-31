Over the last two seasons, WR Sterling Shepard has only played in 10 games for the New York Giants. Drafted back in 2016, the second-round pick is the longest-tenured player for New York. Injuries have held the 30-year-old back from being at full strength.

In late September against the Cowboys, Shepard tore his ACL and was sidelined for the rest of the season. He was leading the Giants in receptions (13) and yards (154) before the injury. After his first practice off the PUP, Shepard said it “felt great” to be back on the field with his teammates.

Sterling Shepard will be worked back slowly by the Giants ahead of the 2023 season

Sterling Shepard on coming off the PUP list @Sportsnaut pic.twitter.com/F7jvUiz1GK — Jason Leach (@JasonKLeach) July 30, 2023



This will be Sterling Shepard’s second training camp in a row where he’s coming off an injury that prematurely ended his season. In Dember 2021, he tore his Achilles. He wasn’t activated off the PUP until the end of August heading into the 2022 season. Luckily, he’s returning a month earlier than last year and his ACL injury was not as serious as the Achilles.

The 30-year-old WR admitted that he may have pushed himself too hard at times last season. He plans to be more conscious of that in 2023 and doesn’t want to miss any more significant time. After his injury in late September of 2022, Shepard said he did contemplate retirement. However, he didn’t want an injury making that decision for him. He made his mind up that he was going to come back and give it another go.

Sterling Shepard is practicing today. He’s off PUP #NYGiants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 30, 2023



Even as the longest-tenured player for the New York Giants, Sterling Shepard is not guaranteed a roster spot. The Giants have 13+ receivers on their current roster. Only six, maybe seven of them will actually make the 53-man roster. You can anticipate Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgens, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Cole Beasley, and Paris Campbell to make the roster.

That’s six players already. There’s a real chance that Sterling Shepard might not make the Giants’ roster this season. It would come as a shock to many, but it’s a move that the Giants may have to consider making. Shepard is a fan-favorite who’s been with the team since 2016. Even if he makes the 2023 roster, it could very well be his last season in New York.