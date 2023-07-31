NFL

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard ‘felt great’ in his first practice after being activated off the PUP

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sterling Shepard Giants pic
Sterling Shepard Giants pic

Over the last two seasons, WR Sterling Shepard has only played in 10 games for the New York Giants. Drafted back in 2016, the second-round pick is the longest-tenured player for New York. Injuries have held the 30-year-old back from being at full strength. 

In late September against the Cowboys, Shepard tore his ACL and was sidelined for the rest of the season. He was leading the Giants in receptions (13) and yards (154) before the injury. After his first practice off the PUP, Shepard said it “felt great” to be back on the field with his teammates.

Sterling Shepard will be worked back slowly by the Giants ahead of the 2023 season


This will be Sterling Shepard’s second training camp in a row where he’s coming off an injury that prematurely ended his season. In Dember 2021, he tore his Achilles. He wasn’t activated off the PUP until the end of August heading into the 2022 season. Luckily, he’s returning a month earlier than last year and his ACL injury was not as serious as the Achilles.

The 30-year-old WR admitted that he may have pushed himself too hard at times last season. He plans to be more conscious of that in 2023 and doesn’t want to miss any more significant time. After his injury in late September of 2022, Shepard said he did contemplate retirement. However, he didn’t want an injury making that decision for him. He made his mind up that he was going to come back and give it another go.


Even as the longest-tenured player for the New York Giants, Sterling Shepard is not guaranteed a roster spot. The Giants have 13+ receivers on their current roster. Only six, maybe seven of them will actually make the 53-man roster. You can anticipate Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgens, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Cole Beasley, and Paris Campbell to make the roster.

That’s six players already. There’s a real chance that Sterling Shepard might not make the Giants’ roster this season. It would come as a shock to many, but it’s a move that the Giants may have to consider making. Shepard is a fan-favorite who’s been with the team since 2016. Even if he makes the 2023 roster, it could very well be his last season in New York.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Sterling Shepard Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Giants: WR Sterling Shepard ‘felt great’ in his first practice after being activated off the PUP

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
rsz usatsi 19646277 168386526 lowres
NFL
Justin Fields Will Play At An MVP Level, Says Dan Orlovsky
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

Justin Fields was in one of the worst possible situations for a quarterback last season. Not only do the Chicago Bears have a historically poor history of QB play, but…

Walker and Charbonnet Seahawks pic
NFL
Seahawks: RBs Kenneth Walker (groin) and Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) have been injured during training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

In 2022, the Seattle Seahawks used a second-round draft pick to take RB Kenneth Walker. He had a solid rookie season and proved he’s capable of a bigger role in…

Jonathan Taylor Colts pic
NFL
Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor is at a crossroads with team owner Jim Irsay heading into the 2023 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
Monte Pottenbaum Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers: Rookie FB Monte Pottenbaum announced that he’s retiring from the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
rsz 16735633501173
NFL
Micah Parsons Says That Cowboys Are The Best Team In The NFC
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 29 2023
rsz i
NFL
Travis Kelce Throws Punches In Two Separate Training Camp Incidents
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 29 2023
Arrow to top