With Super Bowl LVIII less than two weeks away, attention is being given to the players’ immediate family and support networks, including the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – but who is Brittany Mahomes?

Brittany Mahomes married her high school sweetheart, Patrick, in 2022. The pair have two children together, a daughter and a son.

Herself a high-level athlete, Brittany played soccer in college and also spent time in Iceland as a professional. She is now the owner of Kansas City Current, who play in the top division of women’s soccer in the USA, the National Women’s Soccer League.

But while documentaries like Netflix series ‘Quarterback’ shone a light on their personal lives, we at SportsLens have tried to answer every other question you might have about the wife of the two-time Super Bowl winner.

How Old Is Brittany Mahomes?

Born August 31, 1995 as Brittany Mathews, Mahomes is 28 years old. She attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. She is 17 days older than NFL star husband Patrick, who was born on September 17, 1995.

Brittany gave birth to hers and Patrick’s daughter, Sterling Skye, on February 20, 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on November 28, 2022.

Brittany Mahomes’ Soccer Career

An accomplished soccer player from a young age, Brittany was named Whitehouse High School Offensive MVP in her senior year. She was an All-East Texas forward managing 22 goals and five assists.

At college, Mahomes didn’t expect to play much soccer. But after speaking to players she knew there, Brittany ended up playing at the University of Texas at Tyler for the Texas-Tyler Patriots.

In 2016, Mahomes became the first player to score three hat-tricks for the program, finishing the season with four. Her 18 goals during her senior year was a single-season program record.

Brittany would later graduate from Texas-Tyler with a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology.

In 2017, she signed with Icelandic club UMF Afturelding in the country’s third division. Despite scoring two goals in just five appearances, the club opted not to extend her contact after they won promotion at the end of the season.

Brittany Mahomes Net Worth

Since retiring from soccer in 2017, Mahomes returned to Kansas City and became a certified fitness instructor. At college, she interned with Bobby Stroupe, who would later become Patrick Mahomes’ personal trainer.

During the 2020 global COVID-19 pandemic, Brittany often deputised for Stroupe, helping Patrick with developing workouts during lockdown.

She has since founded a workout brand called Brittany Lynne Fitness, promoting her online services via social media.

As of January 2024, Brittany Mahomes’ net worth is estimated at $10 million. Her financial success has led Brittany to rekindle her love of soccer.

In December 2020, the National Women’s Soccer League granted an expansion team to an ownership group that included Mahomes.

Taking on the contracts and draft picks of the Utah Royals, the Kansas City Current (known then as the Kansas City NWSL) was born.

In October 2021, Mahomes announced the re-brand to today’s Kansas City Current name, as well as plans to build a new stadium.

Husband Patrick later joined Brittany as a minority-stake owner of the team, helping to fund the training facilities, which opened in June 2022.