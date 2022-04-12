Horse Racing tips today: Wednesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes both over the fences and on the flat, with the meetings from Cheltenham, Kempton and Southwell over jumps, meanwhile meetings from Newmarket, Beverley and Gowran Park are on the flat turf and all-weather tracks. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets.

The six meetings all get underway in the afternoon with the Kempton and Southwell meetings starting a bit later and running into the evening, now that we are getting more daylight. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Beverley, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 7.40pm at Kempton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Cheltenham and one from Kempton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newmarket, Cheltenham, Beverley, Gowran Park, Kempton and Southwell

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – CHAMBARD @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 3.50 Cheltenham

Chambard for Charlie Deutsch and Venetia Williams looks like a seriously impressive horse and the one to beat here, hence why we have selected the 10-year-old as our NAP of the day.

With four wins in his last six chasing starts, with two second place finishes in the races he didn’t triumph in, Chambard boasts some excellent form and looks to be the pick of the paddock here.

Won on his last outing as a 40/1 outsider to win by two-and-a-half lengths, beating the likes of Mister Coffee, Fakir D’alene and Cat Tiger. Our big fancy for Wednesday afternoon here.

NEXT BEST – TECHNOLOGICAL @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 4.40 Kempton

After an impressive display just nine days ago at Exeter, we have gone with Technological to make it back-to-back wins for Milton Harris.

Last time out he finally found his maiden hurdle victory, winning impressive by almost four lengths and winning with relative ease.

We think Technological has what it takes to make it two wins on the trot over hurdles, with the Harris yard in good form with a current 31% strike rate for the past two weeks to add to our reasoning.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newmarket, Cheltenham, Beverley, Gowran Park, Kempton and Gowran Park on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 43 races:

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Ameynah @ 11/8 with Bet UK

1.50 Object @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Toophan @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Existent @ 10/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Native Trail @ 4/11 with Bet UK

4.10 Mugader @ 12/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Tranquil Night @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Cheltenham Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Bold Plan @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.05 Stolen Silver @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Pull Again Green @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.15 Champagnesuperover @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Chambard (NAP) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.25 Haul Away @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.00 Valentino Dancer @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Beverley Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Rosuing Encore @ 15/8 with Bet UK

1.40 Outsmart @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.15 Galileo Glass @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Sound Reason @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.25 Can Can Girl @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.00 Guilin @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.35 Queen’s Fair @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Gowran Park Horse Racing Tips

3.40 Star Girls Aalmal @ SP with Bet UK

4.15 Paris Peacock @ SP with Bet UK

4.50 Moe Sedway @ SP with Bet UK

5.20 Knightlaila @ SP with Bet UK

5.50 Plugged In @ SP with Bet UK

6.20 Lakewood @ SP with Bet UK

6.50 Tall Story @ SP with Bet UK

7.20 Rick Dalton @ SP with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

4.40 Technological (NB) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.10 Name In Lights @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Ballyblack @ 11/10 with Bet UK

6.10 Doukarov @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.40 Jay Be Why @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.10 Generator City @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.40 Capitaine @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

4.20 Massini Man @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Onchan @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Itso Fury @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Salsada @ EVS with Bet UK

6.30 Honor Grey @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.00 Our Bill’s Aunt @ 6/4 with Bet UK

7.30 Monsieur Pom Pom @ 8/1 with Bet UK

