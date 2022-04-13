Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, April 13th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount casts his eye over Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew has two recommended bets/trades at Beverley (Flat) and Southwell (jumps) on Wednesday, April 13th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

BEVERLEY DOUBLE DRAW

Spreadex might have set Beverley’s DOUBLE DRAW market a little high at 83-86 and sell is the recommendation. We get the occasional meeting at Beverley where the low-draw bias goes missing but that’s on account of watering or very soft ground. I’d much rather back low draws at this venue when the going is officially ‘good’ or ‘good, good to firm in places’ as it is today, rather than when described as ‘good to firm (watered)’. I’ve long believed that the course management over-water the inside rail in an attempt to even out the draw bias but all that does is swing it the other way, favouring high draws. Since racing resumed after lockdown one in June 2020, 21 of the 60 handicaps run on good going went to stalls 1 or 2. Four of the last six renewals of the 2.50 race have gone to stall 2 (the others to stalls 4 and 8) and fixed odds punters might want to play the draw in this race, backing GLORIOUS RIO (stall 2) and saving on eh current favourite SOUND REASON (stall 1).

Recommendation: Sell DOUBLE DRAW at Beverley

SOUTHWELL 4.55

DON’T ASK is no star but does enjoy the chase track at Southwell where his record reads 142 (1-3), with the fourth place by just under nine lengths at 18-1 after meeting trouble in running. The runner-up effort came by just over one length on his latest outing and that form has been given a minor boost by the winner. Back at 4-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or buy in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back DON’T ASK in Southwell 4.55

