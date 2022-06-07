Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 7 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Tuesday, 7 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Yasmin From York. She competes in the concluding 2m apprentice handicap at Wetherby this evening (8:40). Simon Whitaker’s mare looks well worth a wager here at fabulous 15/8 odds.

216 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Something has clicked with Yasmin From York, a daughter of horse racing sire Sixties Icon, over longer trips in recent weeks. This six-year-old mare trained locally to the course has two wins and a second from three starts at this distance since April. She is thus our horse racing NAP today and here are more reasons to back her.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Yasmin From York win?

As she’s out of a St Leger winner, tests of stamina were always likely to be a forte for Yasmin From York. Racing on the All-Weather over the winter didn’t seem to suit her, but her return to turf in the spring has clearly seen her improve. Only a surprise 20/1 winner on top betting sites proved too good for Yasmin From York over 1m 6f at Redcar.

She has since reversed that form when stepped back up to this trip at Catterick on her next outing. Class 6 races may be the lowest level of competition but, when any horse puts a string of racing results together, punters should sit up and take notice. Yasmin From York went up 5lb from a lowly mark of 46 for her penultimate start also around Catterick.

Today’s horse racing NAP bang in-form

Although only fourth, that bare form doesn’t tell the full story. Yasmin From York found herself short of room and denied a clear run between two out and the final furlong. That effort can be marked up and horse racing betting sites didn’t miss it either after making her favourite again last time out when she scored off another 1lb higher.

While Yasmin From York has a career high mark of 55 to contend with, Mark Winn takes 5lb off with his claim. When you factor that in, she is actually 2lb lower than when last successful. It’s for that reason that we had to make Yasmin From York our horse racing NAP today. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport returns £28.75 if she can follow-up. New customers placing this wager also qualify for £40 in bonuses.

426 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Read all the details of the new customer betting offer available at 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers who don’t have an online account with this bookie already.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill and MuchBetter because as payment options just aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP meets that. Once the wager settles, new customers receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on our top horse racing bet today and new customers get £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer in these six easy steps:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

741 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

With the Flat season now well underway, there are some big events to come over the summer including Royal Ascot later this month. That is the first of many major meetings on the level. Here are the latest daily horse betting tips content from SportsLens: