Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes purely on the flat tracks today on the turf and all-weather tracks, with all four meetings coming from England today. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Salisbury and Brighton all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Chelmsford and Wetherby get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Brighton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.40pm at Wetherby.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Salisbury and one from Chelmsford, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Salisbury, Brighton, Chelmsford and Wetherby

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – AIMING HIGH @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 3.45 Salisbury



Our NAP of the day comes from down south in Salisbury, where we have sided with Aiming High in this Class 3 Fillies’ handicap over 1m1f201y.

Coming in fresh off the back of a second place finish in April at Yarmouth, before triumphing last time out at Doncaster last month, Aiming High looks to have the standout form of any of the field. Currently sat as the second favourite, but runs off a mark of 19-pounds less than the favourite, Sunrise Valley.

Aiming High looks to make it back-to-back wins for the first time in her career, and certainly has every chance provided she gets a good ride from Joey Haynes.

NEXT BEST – THE CHARMER @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 5.35 Chelmsford

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the second race of the evening at Chelmsford where we have sided with The Charmer to triumph in this Class 6 race over seven furlongs.

Coming in with a fourth place and a second place finish in his last two starts, this 3-year-old gelding looks to run a lot better on the all-weather tracks, so today’s run should really suit The Charmer.

He runs off a mark of 8st 13lbs which is the same handicap as his second place finish at Southwell in April, also on the all-weather track. Provided he gets a good start out of the bocks, The Charmer looks like a good bet here.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Today’s Horse Racing Betting Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP



If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Salisbury, Brighton, Chelmsford and Wetherby on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 28 races:

Salisbury Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Zabbie @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.15 Non Stop @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Trailblazer @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.15 Granary Queen @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.45 Aiming High (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.20 Admiralty House @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.50 Sundayinmay @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Hot Hot Hot @ 11/2 with Bet UK

1.30 Continuation @ 10/1 with Bet UK

2.00 Doc Sportello @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.30 On The Nose @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Thunderoad @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Delahoussaye @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Chetan @ 10/1 with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Thunder Cat @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.35 The Charmer (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Wester Writer @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Natural Path @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Sharpcliff @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.55 Street Poet @ 8/1 with Bet UK

8.25 Rainbow Sign @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Wetherby Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Galaxy Gazer @ 13/8 with Bet UK

5.50 Lumley @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.25 Rose’s Girl @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Precisely @ 10/1 with Bet UK

7.35 My Little Queens @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Danni California @ 9/4 with Bet UK

8.40 Smart Boyo @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change