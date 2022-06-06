Countries
horse racing lucky 15 tips today four best bets on tuesday 7th june

Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Tuesday 7th June

Updated

2 hours ago

on

horse racing flat

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Tuesday 7th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the day’s UK fixtures at Brighton, Salisbury, Chelmsford and Wetherby.

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

Back today's Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 75/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

BETWEENTHESTICKS @ 4/7 with BetUK – 1.30 Brighton

Yet to win a race from four tries, but has hit the bar three times of late and this looks another good chance for the horse. Has also handled the Brighton track well in the past and being the most experienced runner in the field can use that to his advantage.

SUNRISE VALLEY @ 15/8 with BetUK – 3.45 Salisbury

Trained by recent Derby winner – Sir Michael Stoute – this 4 year-old filly ran a fair fourth at Nottingham at the end of April off a 234-day break so should be much better for the run. Ran on well to take fourth that day so the step up in trip here to 1m2f looks a good move.

HAVAILA @ 11/4 with BetUK – 4.20 Salisbury

Ryan Moore are Sir Michael Stoute team up here with a 3 year-old that should be more at home now switched back to the grass. Ran a fair fourth here on debut so that track experience will be a plus and Moore taking over for the first time is another bonus.

DUKEDOM @ 7/2 with BetUK – 6.10 Chelmsford

Second last time out at Leicester and is yet to win a race from 6 tries. But that last race came off a 158-day break and was also his first from being gelded. Cheekpieces are also on today, which are an interesting addition, while draw 4 is perfect.

Back today's Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 75/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens