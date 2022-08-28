We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Sunday, 28 August, the horse racing NAP of the Day, according to SportsLens experts, is Happy Power. The popular King Power Racing owned six-year-old grey bids to regain his crown in the 7f Group 3 Supreme Stakes at Goodwood this afternoon (3:25). Andrew Balding’s runner looks well worth a wager on a track he loves at fine 15/8 odds today.

A repeat of his last horse racing performance should be more than enough to see Happy Power win again here. This son of Dark Angel loves the course. He thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day and this is why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Happy Power win?

The Balding team often do well at Goodwood races with a 15 per cent strike rate there during the last five years. In Happy Power, they have a 7f specialist with career form figures at this venue of 431364. That victory came in this very race two years ago when he beat last year’s winner Toro Strike by a neck despite conceding 4lb.

Both of Happy Power’s other course and distance runs have been cracking efforts in defeat in a higher grade. In last year’s Group 2 Lennox Stakes at the glorious meeting, he went down fight by half-a-length to Kinross when sent of a 16/1 shot by top betting sites in the UK. Happy Power split Godolphin’s subsequent Group 1 winners Creative Force and Space Blues.

That isn’t his only fantastic bit of form and excellent race results at Goodwood either. When tackling the same race this season, Happy Power finished fourth at 28/1 and beaten just over a length. The second and third, old rivals Kinross and Pogo, went on to fight out the finish of the Group 2 City Of York Stakes at the Ebor Festival last Saturday.

Red-hot Buick rides our horse racing NAP of the Day this Sunday

Happy Power also had re-opposing sixth, Ever Given, beaten a couple of lengths when last in action. He now meets that rival off 2lb better terms, so horse racing betting sites expect him to confirm the form. A Listed win at Leicester earlier in the campaign also shows that he still has plenty of ability.

William Buick now takes the ride on Happy Power for the first time off the back of an incredible Goodwood five-timer totalling 709/1 yesterday. His 18 per cent career strike rate at the course would’ve generated a massive £61.02 profit off a £1 level stake for any punters who backed this rider blind here.

With a bang in-form jockey in the saddle and everything else in his favour, he just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 28 August. A £10 punt on Happy Power with 888Sport returns £28.75 if he can cash in on this ease in grade. New customers who sign up and put on such a bet qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…

