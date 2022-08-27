Horse Racing Tips Today: Sunday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes purely on the flat tracks this afternoon, with all three meetings coming from England today. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

All three meetings from Goodwood, Beverley and Yarmouth get underway in the early afternoon. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.15pm at Goodwood, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.10pm at Yarmouth.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Goodwood, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Goodwood, Beverley and Yarmouth

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meetings today!

NAP – SAVVY VICTORY @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 3.00 Goodwood

Our NAP of the day comes from the racing at Goodwood, where we have selected Savvy Victory to win this Class 2 Handicap over the 1m1f197y for trainer S.Woods with jockey David Probert in the saddle.

This 3-year-old colt comes here boasting some decent form, with a win, a runner-up finish and two third place finishes in his last five racing starts. Savvy Victory has raced in Class 1 and Class 2 company for his last four racing starts, and has performed well on the majority of these occasions.

Was beaten by a nose last time out at Doncaster in a Class 2 Handicap, and runs today off just 4lbs higher in the weights. Savvy Victory has every chance here of getting back to winning ways.

NEXT BEST – MANY A STAR @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 1.50 Goodwood

Our Next Best bet of the day also comes from Goodwood, where we have selected Many A Star for the Cole yard to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over the six furlong trip.

This 5-year-old gelding comes here boasting some decent form, with two wins in his last four starts. Many A Star won last time out here at Goodwood last month in the Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap so has winning credentials over C&D.

Runs off three-pounds lighter today carrying 9st 4lbs, which is more than an achievable mark for Many A Star. We think he has every chance of making it back-to-back wins here.

Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Goodwood, Beverley and Yarmouth on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 21 races:

Goodwood Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Ndaawi @ SP with Bet UK

1.50 Many A Star (NB) @ SP with Bet UK

2.25 Bazalgette @ SP with Bet UK

3.00 Savvy Victory (NAP) @ SP with Bet UK

3.35 Happy Power @ SP with Bet UK

4.10 Peripateic @ SP with Bet UK

4.45 Luna Magic @ SP with Bet UK

Beverley Horse Racing Tips

2.05 Strangerontheshore @ SP with Bet UK

2.40 Captain Kane @ SP with Bet UK

3.15 Beautiful Aisling @ SP with Bet UK

3.50 The Grey Lass @ SP with Bet UK

4.25 Birdie Bowers @ SP with Bet UK

5.00 Serious Look @ SP with Bet UK

5.30 Dr Rio @ SP with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Mc’Ted @ SP with Bet UK

2.15 Commonsensical @ SP with Bet UK

2.50 Save The World @ SP with Bet UK

3.20 Manuha @ SP with Bet UK

3.55 Cubanista @ SP with Bet UK

4.35 Priscilla’s Wish @ SP with Bet UK

5.10 Temple Bruer @ SP with Bet UK

