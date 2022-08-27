Hoo Ya Mal One Of Five William Buick Goodwood Winners On Saturday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

St Leger and Melbourne Cup hope – HOO YA MAL – was one of five top winners for jockey William Buick at the Goodwood on Saturday, as Godolphin’s number one pilot remains on course to land a first UK flat jockeys’ title.



Five Saturday Goodwood Winners For Five Different Trainers

William Buick looked to have a decent set of rides at Goodwood on Saturday and his fans didn’t have to wait long for this to be backed up as Godolphin’s main jockey guided the Charlie Appleby-trained FAIRY CROSS to a one length victory in the opener at 1:50.

No joy for Buick in the second with the Mark Johnston-trained I’m A Gambler winning his fourth race of the season under Andrea Atzeni, with Buick’s mount Oo De Lally only managing 10th (of 11).

However, the Buick double was quickly landed in the third Goodwood contest of the day – the (3:00) Group 3 March Stakes – when the odds-on HOO YA MAL, who is handled by trainer George Boughey, justified his short price (30/100) to win with plenty in the tank – next stop the St Leger and possibly the Melbourne Cup (more below).

Buick then went ‘bang-bang’ in the next two races with the Simon and Ed Crisford runner JADOOMI (100/30) taking the day’s feature contest – the Group Two Celebration Mile (3:35) by a neck – beating his stablemate Finest Sound – to give the yard a memorable 1-2 in the race.

It was four-up for Buick in the 4:10 as he guided home his biggest-priced winner of the afternoon – the Eve Johnson-Houghton entry LUNARSCAPE (11/1), who won going away by a decent 1 1/2 lengths.

The 4:45 saw Buick’s mount – Danville – only finish 7th, so his followers had to wait for the final race at 5:20 to round off the five-timer when he nursed home SECRET SHADOW (1st 5/2) for his former boss Andrew Balding – beating the Gary Moore-trained favourite Aggagio by a short-head.

Buick’s haul of five Goodwood winners came with different trainers and rewarded backers with a 709/1 acca.

Watch Jadoomi Winning The 2022 Celebration Mile

William Buick’s Five Goodwood Winners (Sat, 27th Aug 2022)

1:50 – FAIRY CROSS (2/1 fav), Charlie Appleby

(2/1 fav), Charlie Appleby 3:00 – HOO YA MAL (30/100 fav), George Boughey

(30/100 fav), George Boughey 3.35 – JADOOMI (100/30), Simon and Ed Crisford

(100/30), Simon and Ed Crisford 4:10 – LUNARSCAPE (11/1), Eve Johnson-Houghton

(11/1), Eve Johnson-Houghton 5:20 – SECRET SHADOW (5/2), Andrew Balding

2022 Melbourne Cup Hope Hoo Ya Mal One Of Buick’s Winners

2022 Epsom Derby runner-up – HOO YA MAL – was one of the star attractions at Goodwood races on Saturday as he was sent off the short-priced favourite for the Group Three William Hill March Stakes (3:00) and he duly obliged under William Buick.

The George Boughey-trained 3 year-old got the job done by an easy 2 1/2 lengths – seeing off the Queen’s Perfect Alibi into second.

That was his first try at 1m6f so clearly relished the extra yardage and remains on course for an attempt at the Melbourne Cup on November 1st at Flemington racecourse, where he’s @ 16/1 with 888Sport.

Hoo Ya Mal Also Entered In The 2022 St Leger

However, prior to a possible trip Down Under, Hoo Ya Mal, also holds an entry in the Cazoo St Leger (10th Sept) at Doncaster, where he’s @ 8/1 with LiveScoreBet.

Hoo Ya Mal was bought by an Australian syndicate headed by Sir Owen Glenn for £1.2 million back in June 2022 and after the St Leger, he’ll move to Australia and the powerful training combo of Adrian Bott and Gai Waterhouse – where he’ll be prepped for the Melbourne Cup.

George Boughey told the Racing Post “It was a test stepping up to a mile and six furlongs on ground slower than he’s been used to as a three-year-old.

“I slightly worried he might take a keen hold, but he was in good hands with William and it was the perfect trial for the St Leger.

“Stepping up in trip slightly defies his pedigree. William said he doesn’t feel like he’ll stay but he does. He had the class edge and was expected to win. I just wanted to see him relax and hit the line.”

“The main reason for him staying in England for a few months longer was to get some experience, rather than going straight to the Melbourne Cup,” said Boughey.

“The race is coming together rather than falling apart, but I’m looking forward to sending him there; they have a really fun horse.”

Buick Has Now Ridden 137 Winners In 2022

The Saturday Goodwood five-timer now sees Buick on 137 winners in the UK for 2022 and has amassed £4,552,774 in total prize money in the process.

The 137 winners are made up of 122 on the turf and 15 on the all-weather.

Buick finished second in the 2020 UK Flat jockeys’ title to Oisin Murphy, but remains firmly on target to land his first jockeys’ title this season, which concludes on Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday October 15th.

