Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Paul Kelly’s Best Bets, Sun 28th Aug

More Lucky 15 tips this SUNDAY to add to your betting slips, as Paul Kelly gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the meetings at Goodwood and Beverley today.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

MANY A STAR @ SP with Bet UK – 1.50 Goodwood

This 5-year-old gelding comes here boasting some decent form, with two wins in his last four starts. Many A Star won last time out here at Goodwood last month in the Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap so has winning credentials over C&D.

BEAUTIFUL AISLNG @ SP with Bet UK – 3.15 Beverley

With a win and two runner-up finishes in her last four starts, this 2-year-old comes to Beverley today in great form. Last time out the filly won, and it was right here at the same racecourse, over the same trip as today. Faces a six-pound rise thanks to her great win, but we think she is more than capable of carrying 9st 8lbs to victory here.

SAVVY VICTORY @ SP with Bet UK – 3.00 Goodwood

This 3-year-old colt comes here boasting some decent form, with a win, a runner-up finish and two third place finishes in his last five racing starts. Savvy Victory has raced in Class 1 and Class 2 company for his last four racing starts, and has performed well on the majority of these occasions.

PERIPATETIC @ SP with Bet UK – 4.10 Goodwood



This 3-year-old filly comes here boasting a win, a second place and third place finish in her last five racing starts. Was second last time out at Salisbury in a Class 2 Handicap running off 9st 5lbs, so a rise of two-pounds shouldn’t be an issue here for this Roger Varian trained filly. Jockey William Buick has the ride this afternoon.

Today’s Lucky 15 Betslip

