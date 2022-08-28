Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – August 28th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below.

Andrew found 7-2 Beverley scorer TIS MARVELLOUS on Saturday and two selections at Goodwood on Sunday, August 28th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

GODOWOOD 1.50

INDIAN CREAK (system – small field)

Any race featuring the hard-to-win-with Fivethousandtoone screams ‘betting opportunity elsewhere in the field’. He’s scored just once (when 1-2 favourite for an all-weather novice contest) from 15 starts and I’m taking him on with INDIAN CREAK, who was poorly drawn towards the far side when only tenth in the Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon last time. Best in small fields, his record over 5f-7f in fields of nine or fewer runners stands at 311412572212 (4-12) for a profit of £12.25.

GOODWOOD 3.00

SAVVY VICTORY (system – New Bay 3yos, top three finish last time out)

Simply backing any three-year-old progeny of the sire New Bay who recorded a top-three finish last time out would have found 46 winners from 147 bets (31.3% strike-rate) for a profit of £44.35. Those who last raced between one and 28 days ago were 31 from 88 (35.2%) for a profit of £39.02 (expected winners only 21.32). SAVVY VICTORY, short-headed at Doncaster on his handicap debut late last month, can go one better.

