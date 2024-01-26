In the buildup to this Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, we’ve taken a closer look at Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s net worth and career earnings.

The former Philadelphia Eagles coach is the only NFL coach to win 100 games with two different teams, the most wins for both teams, and appear in five conference championships with two different franchises.

Widely regarded as one of the best coaches in NFL history, “Big Red” is one of the greats. His first Super Bowl title came as offensive assistant to the Green Bay Packers back in 1997.

Since then, he’s won two more with the Chiefs, and is going for a third this season. With Reid and his team hoping to go back-to-back, we’ve taken a look at his net worth and career earnings to date.

Andy Reid’s Career

Born in Los Angeles in 1958, Reid attended John Marshall High School. After a stint at Glendale Community College, he played offensive tackle for BYU.

He would return to the university’s football program as a coach, also working with numerous other colleges.

In 1992, he finally joined the NFL coaching world, taking a job as offensive assistant and tight ends coach with the Packers. Reid would later be elevated to quarterback coach, then assistant head coach.

He won his first Super Bowl as the Packers beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. In 1999, Reid moved to Philadelphia as head coach of the Eagles.

Spending 13 years in Philly, he made the team playoff-relevant again, even reaching the Super Bowl. But after a dreadful 4-12 record in the 2012 season, the Eagles would fire Reid.

He would later be named Kansas City Chiefs head coach, starting a hugely successful era for the Chiefs.

Andy Reid Net Worth

Reids first contract with the Eagles was a six-year deal worth $15 million. A four-year, $20 million extension was followed by another $16.5 million over three years from 2009.

After his firing from the Eagles in 2012, he penned a five-year deal with the Chiefs, worth $37.5 million. His 2017 contract extension paid $40 million over five years, and he has since signed another deal.

Details of the latest extension with the Chiefs are hard to come by, but it last for six years. No exact figures have been given, but he is known to be among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

As of 2024, Andy Reid’s net worth is estimated at $35 million.

Reid is one of only seven coaches to take multiple teams to the Super Bowl. In 2023, he won his second Lombardi Trophy as a head coach, with the Chiefs beating the Eagles 38-35.

Reid is one of only seven coaches to take multiple teams to the Super Bowl. In 2023, he won his second Lombardi Trophy as a head coach, with the Chiefs beating the Eagles 38-35.