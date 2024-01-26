NFL

NFL AFC Championship Public Betting: 50/50 Split Between Chiefs-Ravens

Joe Lyons
See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen in this weekend’s AFC Championship showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs as we take a look at the latest NFL public betting trends.

AFC Championship: Ravens vs Chiefs Public Betting Figures and Trends

According to the latest figures from Action Network, bettors can’t decide. There is currently a 50/50 split between the respective Baltimore Ravens (-4.0) and Kansas City Chiefs (+4.0) spreads.

The Ravens closed out the regular season with an league-best 13-4 record and according to the best NFL sportsbooks, they’re second-favorites behind the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl.

Despite the continued heroics of Patrick Mahomes, Vegas continues to side with Lamar Jackson. The latter is soon to be a two-time MVP of the league following an explosive season with 29 total touchdowns, 3,678 passing and 821 rushing yards.

Baltimore saw off the Houston Texans in the Divisional round last time out to book their spot in the Championship game, with all eyes on Las Vegas, Nevada next month.

Mahomes’ route was incredibly different. The two-time Super Bowl MVP sent the Miami Dolphins packing in a freezing encounter at Arrowhead before going one better to put an end to the Buffalo Bills’ hopes of a change of fortune.

The Chiefs are setting out to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners since the New England Patriots in the mid 2000s – and if they pull it off, people could be talking about this run as one of the greatest ever.

As for now, Kansas City are underdogs and they’ve got everything to prove on Sunday in Maryland.

Ravens vs Chiefs Odds

  • Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens: -205 | Kansas City Chiefs: -170
  • Point Spread: Ravens (-4.0) -110 | Chiefs (+4.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
