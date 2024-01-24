After a 3-6 start to the 2023 regular season, Green Bay’s chances of making the playoffs looked slim. However, the team won six of their last eight games and snuck into the playoffs as the 7th seed. In the wildcard round, the Packers had a massive 48-32 upset win. This past weekend, Green Bay was on the road again, this time in San Francisco.

The Packers gave the 49ers a run for their money but lost 24-21 in a game that San Francisco probably should have lost. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Packers. Green Bay highly exceeded their expectations for the 2023 season. To keep their team on an upward trajectory, head coach Matt LaFleur knew some tough decisions had to be made. He announced today that DC Joe Barry has been let go after three seasons with the Packers.

A change in Green Bay: Joe Barry will not return as the #Packers' defensive coordinator, per sources.



Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was the first to report that Joe Barry would not be returning for the Packers in 2024. This should not come as a surprise to Green Bay fans. Many of them were calling for the 53-year-old to be fired at the end of last season. Green Bay’s defense finished 17th in points and 17th in yards per game in 2022. Barry helped improve that to 10th in points but was still 17th in yards per game in 2023. It was not enough for Barry to keep his job with the Packers.

In a press conference earlier this week, Matt LaFleur would not make comments on Joe Barry’s future with the team. That was a telling sign that his time in Green Bay was coming to an end. With eight first-round picks on defense, they did not play to their expectations. They allowed the 28th most rushing yards of any team in 2023. Green Bay has a lot to build off in 2024, but it was evident that a change needed to be made on defense.

JOE BARRY IS GONE! WAR IS OVERRRRR



The talent is there on Green Bay’s defense, but Joe Barry did not get the most out of his players. That’s a big reason the team needed to move on from him this offseason. Their third-down defense was awful this season. Lack of communication and execution led to the Pakcers being 9-8 and just sneaking into the playoffs. With Joe Barry gone, Green Bay is now one of seven teams that are searching for a new DC this offseason.