NFL

The Packers are moving on from DC Joe Barry after three seasons in Green Bay

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joe Barry Packers pic
Joe Barry Packers pic

After a 3-6 start to the 2023 regular season, Green Bay’s chances of making the playoffs looked slim. However, the team won six of their last eight games and snuck into the playoffs as the 7th seed. In the wildcard round, the Packers had a massive 48-32 upset win. This past weekend, Green Bay was on the road again, this time in San Francisco. 

The Packers gave the 49ers a run for their money but lost 24-21 in a game that San Francisco probably should have lost. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Packers. Green Bay highly exceeded their expectations for the 2023 season. To keep their team on an upward trajectory, head coach Matt LaFleur knew some tough decisions had to be made. He announced today that DC Joe Barry has been let go after three seasons with the Packers.

Joe Barry is out in Green Bay after three seasons as their defensive coordinator


Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was the first to report that Joe Barry would not be returning for the Packers in 2024. This should not come as a surprise to Green Bay fans. Many of them were calling for the 53-year-old to be fired at the end of last season. Green Bay’s defense finished 17th in points and 17th in yards per game in 2022. Barry helped improve that to 10th in points but was still 17th in yards per game in 2023. It was not enough for Barry to keep his job with the Packers.

In a press conference earlier this week, Matt LaFleur would not make comments on Joe Barry’s future with the team. That was a telling sign that his time in Green Bay was coming to an end. With eight first-round picks on defense, they did not play to their expectations. They allowed the 28th most rushing yards of any team in 2023. Green Bay has a lot to build off in 2024, but it was evident that a change needed to be made on defense.


The talent is there on Green Bay’s defense, but Joe Barry did not get the most out of his players. That’s a big reason the team needed to move on from him this offseason. Their third-down defense was awful this season. Lack of communication and execution led to the Pakcers being 9-8 and just sneaking into the playoffs. With Joe Barry gone, Green Bay is now one of seven teams that are searching for a new DC this offseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joe Barry Packers pic
NFL

LATEST The Packers are moving on from DC Joe Barry after three seasons in Green Bay

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 24 2024
Bet On 49ers vs Lions In California
NFL
How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions In California
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 24 2024

This article will show you how to bet on 49ers vs Lions in California ahead of this Sunday’s NFC Championship game, along with a guide to unlocking up to $3,250…

USATSI 22344782 168397130 lowres
NFL
Jared Goff Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 24 2024

Jared Goff is the new King of Detroit and ahead of the NFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the Lions quarterback. Jared Goff NFC…

Mark Andrews Ravens pic 1
NFL
Barring a setback, TE Mark Andrews is expected to play in the AFC Championship this Sunday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 24 2024
USATSI 22355311 168397130 lowres
NFL
Top 5 49ers vs Lions Player Prop Bets For NFC Championship
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 24 2024
USATSI 22341353 168397130 lowres
NFL
49ers vs Lions NFC Championship Predictions, Odds & Betting Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 24 2024
How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In California
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In California – CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 24 2024
Arrow to top