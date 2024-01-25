With how the season ended for the Eagles, there was no doubt that changes were going to be made. Philadelphia had to fire their offensive and defensive coordinator and start fresh in 2024. The Eagles were a team with Super Bowl aspirations this season. However, they collapsed in the back half of the year and lost in the wildcard round.

The Eagles have not addressed their need at OC just yet, but it seems that they’ve found their guy on defense. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Vic Fangio is traveling to Philadelphia today to sign with the Eagles. This comes just one day after Fangio and the Dolphins mutually agreed to part ways after one season. Fangio has a ton of coaching experience in the NFL and the Eagles hope he can turn their defense back into a championship unit.

Vic Fangio will be the next defensive coordinator for Nick Siriani and the Eagles in 2024

Former Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is traveling to Philadelphia this morning to officially sign the contract to become the Eagles’ new defensive coordinator, per league source. Eagles officially get their man. pic.twitter.com/jnBBTkhvas — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024



Plain and simple, the Eagles were not the same team in 2023 that they were in 2022. That’s in large part due to the team losing its offensive and defensive coordinators after their Super Bowl run. Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon both took head coaching jobs ahead of the 2023 season. Unfortunately, the Eagles were left to replace both OC and DC again this offseason, but not for a positive reason. Defensive coordinator Sean DeSai was fired.

Additionally, the Eagles had Matt Patricia for the second half of the season calling plays defensively. Niehter DeSai or Patricia could get it done for Philadelphia. That is why the team wasted no time in hiring their next defensive coordinator. Vic Fangio has 37 years of NFL coaching experience. His last twenty-three have been as a defensive coordinator. Fangio was with the Dolphins in 2023.

Now that the Eagles have signed Vic Fangio to be the Defensive Coordinator. How do you feel about the Eagles getting him?#FlyEaglesFly #Eagles pic.twitter.com/shCMhhA7IU — ☆𝘏𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘦𝘙𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘎𝘖𝘋☆ (@JalenCarterDPOY) January 25, 2024



This past season, Fangio’s defense was third in sacks with (56) in Miami. His defense allowed (23.2) points per game in 2023. Miami allowed over 400 yards of total offense in four of their last six games. They lost all four in which they allowed over 400 yards. Not surprising. Fangio will take over an Eagles defense that had a huge letdown in 2023. In 2023, the team had a historic season with (70) total sacks. However, Philly only had (43) this past season. Vic Fangio has been brought in to help get the Eagles back to a championship-level defense.