Manchester United make enquiry for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United have enquired over the availability of Watford forward Ismaila Sarr.

The Red Devils have made just one signing in Donny van de Beek from Ajax this summer, but they could make more additions to the squad before the transfer deadline.





It is widely known that they are interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund to bolster the right-wing spot, but so far, a deal has not materialised due to the hefty £108 price tag.

The club have another one week before the international transfer window closes and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Dortmund to accept a lesser fee for the England international.

Otherwise, the Red Devils will have the opportunity to trade players with EFL clubs until October 16 and The Telegraph claims that they have made an enquiry about Sarr, who bagged five goals and six assists in his debut Premier League season last term.

It is added that the Mancunian giants would ideally prefer to sign another winger on loan, given they are likely to return for Sancho’s services, suppose they fail to sign him this summer. However, the Hornets are unlikely to entertain such a proposal for Sarr.

Sarr, who was on the radar of Liverpool and Aston Villa earlier this month, is valued by Hornets at £40m. The Senegal international has nearly four years remaining on his contract and the Hornets are in a good position to reject unsuitable offers.

