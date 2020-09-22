Aston Villa join the race for Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr this summer.

According to reports from France football, the Premier League giants are in talks to sign the player and they have already agreed on a deal with his club.





However, Aston Villa have joined the race as well and they are willing to offer the 22-year-old regular first-team football.

Sarr has done well for Watford in the Premier League and he will be hoping to return to the top flight this summer. The Hornets have been relegated after a poor season and it will be tough for them to hold on to talented players like Sarr.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can fend off the competition and sign the talented young attacker in the coming weeks.

Dean Smith’s side have already signed Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore to boost their attacking options this summer and the signing of Sarr will complete an excellent front three for Aston Villa.

There is no doubt that Liverpool are a more attractive option for the player but he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and if the Reds cannot provide him with such assurances, he should look to move to Aston Villa for his own good.

Liverpool need to add more depth to their attack and they have already signed Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers. it will be interesting to see if they are willing to splash out on another attacker before the window closes.

Get it done @AVFCOfficial — Garin Williams (@GW_94) September 22, 2020

Great bit of business — Andrew Lochhead (@AndrewLochhead) September 22, 2020

Sarr would be an excellent signing. He looked extremely dangerous against us last season. — David Moore (@davemoore9) September 22, 2020

I love this club pic.twitter.com/uTxUjYK6RS — Samagone (@BigDickWesley) September 22, 2020

Get it done!!!! — Adam Clinton (@AdamClinton9) September 22, 2020