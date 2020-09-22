Report: Liverpool have made another approach to loan Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, talks ongoing for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr

According to France Football (via GFFN), Liverpool are not done with recruitment in attacking positions this summer, and they could be bringing in at least one more winger before the transfer window shuts.

The Reds have made another approach to bring Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele to Anfield on loan, while talks are still ongoing with Watford’s winger Ismaila Sarr.





Liverpool brought in Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £45 million deal over the weekend, and while the Portugal international will no doubt help boost their attack, they still want more quality options to further strengthen their squad depth in the position.

Barcelona snapped up Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a £135 million deal in the summer of 2017, but the 2018 World Cup winner has struggled to impress, with constant injuries hindering his progress.

He isn’t in the starting XI at the moment, but it remains to be seen whether manager Ronald Koeman is open to him leaving this summer.

While Watford are expected to cash in on Sarr, they are holding out for £40 million, and that could deter Liverpool and other potential suitors.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can land either of them in the coming days, and doing so will definitely help increase their chances of successfully defending their Premier League title.

Challenging strongly for the League Cup and F.A Cup hasn’t been possible of recent for Jurgen Klopp’s side due to his thin squad, but getting in one or two more attackers this summer will come very handy.