Manchester United have clear transfer stance on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane: report

Manchester United are understood to hold no interest in signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur when the transfer window reopens at the end of the campaign.
Kane’s future has come into question over the past few weeks after the striker admitted that he could leave Spurs, suppose they are not progressing in the positive direction.
United have been one of the main clubs, who have been credited with an interest but Sky Sports’ James Cooper has revealed that the England international is not on the club’s shortlist of targets.
He added that their transfer stance is unlikely to change, regardless of whether Spurs chairman Daniel Levy informs them over the player’s availability during the summer.
United had held an interest in the Three Lions captain back in the summer of 2016 but he decided to commit his long-term future to Spurs by signing an eight-year contract.
Since then, the Red Devils have not looked at the prospect of prising him away from the north London club and their position seems unchanged ahead of the next transfer window.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a pre-sales transfer budget of around £150m for the summer and the priority appears on signing a right-winger.
Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has been identified as the primary target and he is likely to cost at least £100m.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com