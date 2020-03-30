Report: Harry Kane puts Manchester United on alert

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has admitted that he could leave the north London club in the future.
The England striker made an honest admission during a Q/A session with former Tottenham midfielder turned popular football pundit, Jamie Redknapp when asked about his long-term future at Spurs.
“I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs, but it’s one of them things I’ve always said if I don’t feel like we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there just for the sake of it,” said Kane.
“I’m an ambitious player. I want to become a top top player, so it all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So, it’s not a definite I’m going to stay there forever but it’s not a no either.”
According to reports from the Express, Kane has been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks and he has put the Red Devils on alert with a message on his future.
Kane has been injured since New Year’s Day, but is back in training. The Spurs striker will be hoping to take his club up the table when the Premier League returns following the coronavirus pandemic.
The 26-year-old striker has a contract at the north London club till 2024, and Spurs are expected to demand a high transfer fee for him in case he wants to leave.
Manchester United would be looking to bolster their forward line in the summer transfer window, and Kane would be a dream signing for them.