Jamie O’Hara and Gary Lineker react to Arsenal defeat vs Man City

Arsenal have suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against champions Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Gunners’ miserable start to the new Premier League campaign continued as they now find themselves at the bottom of the league, with zero points from their opening three games.

Mikel Arteta’s side have yet to find the net as well.

Popular talkSport pundit, Jamie O’Hara, has mocked Arsenal on Twitter, saying it’s a good day to be a Spurs fan. He is a former Tottenham player, and it seems he is rejoicing at Arsenal’s poor form.

0 points 0 goals bottom of the league, it’s a good day to be a Spurs fan 😂 #arsenal #spurs — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) August 28, 2021

Former great England striker Gary Lineker was also watching the game, and he has stated his reactions in his typical tongue-in-cheek humour.

Lineker feels that it would be a sad twist if Arteta, who was assistant of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, gets his sacking orders today following a dismal start to the campaign.

It would be a sad twist if it’s the game against Pep Guardiola and @ManCity that turns out to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for Mikel Arteta. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 28, 2021

He has also taken a sarcastic dig at Manchester City’s apparent lack of strikers. There have been suggestions in the media that City might struggle this season if they fail to land a striker. Pep Guadiola’s side were heavily linked with a move for Harry Kane but the deal didn’t materialise.

Manchester City desperately need a striker. 🤯 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 28, 2021

The Times journalist, Henry Winter, has criticised Arsenal after such a poor performance. He notes that the Gunners have shown no fight and energy against Manchester City.

No points, no goals, no fight, no leadership, no right-back, no energy, no concentration, no clear tactics, no consistent selection and no direction from bench. Tierney and Smith Rowe tried but others, and Arteta, hapless #afc #shambles — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 28, 2021

Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus were all on target for City, while Granit Xhaka was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Joao Cancelo.

