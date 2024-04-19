Former Liverpool man Stan Collymore has advised Bukayo Saka to “watch his back”, as Chelsea ace Cole Palmer could take his spot in the England national team for the 2024 European Championship.

Stan Collymore Warns Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka, Outlines Injury Concern

Arsenal academy graduate Saka is one of the most important members of Mikel Arteta’s XI. He often single-handedly leads attacks, combines superbly with teammates, and has a knack for popping up with match-winning strikes. When fit, Saka is a handful, but he has not been at his vibrant best of late.

The 24-year-old right-winger has been limping off the field after the full-time whistle, implying he may be playing with an injury. He has also looked alarmingly fatigued toward the end of games, struggling to keep up with his opponents.

In his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Collymore outlined Saka’s fitness issues, saying Chelsea’s “ice cold” talisman Palmer could take his spot in Gareth Southgate’s England for EURO 2024.

He stated:

“A few weeks ago in this column, I said Palmer should start for England at Euro 2024 albeit his masterclass on Monday night was against a relegation-threatened Everton. This kid is ice cold, fears no man, no reputations bother him and he just drives his skill through defenses like a juggernaut.

“I suggested him on the left but you know what, Bukayo Saka may have to watch his back down England’s right as not only Palmer may end up overtaking him if his season continues to yield goals, but with Saka constantly limping at the end of games, apparently with a long-standing injury, then it may well be Palmer who gets the nod down that right with West Ham’s Jarod Bowen as his deputy.”

Cole Palmer Has Been In Stellar Form For Chelsea This Season

Palmer has been a beacon of hope amid the doom and gloom of Chelsea’s Premier League campaign. Mauricio Pochettino has allowed the former Manchester City man an abundance of freedom and he has repaid his coach’s faith by producing one brilliant performance after another.

So far, he has played 28 Premier League matches for the Pensioners in the English top flight, scoring 20 times and providing nine assists. Statistically, Palmer played the best game of his career against Everton on Monday (April 15). He scored four goals against the Merseysiders in the 6-0 routing, emerging as the Premier League’s joint-leading scorer alongside Erling Haaland.