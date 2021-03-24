Former England international hails Danny Ings amid Man City rumours

Former striker Darren Bent has heaped praise on Southampton striker Danny Ings following rumours that Manchester City are eyeing him up.

Ings joined Southampton in August 2019 from Liverpool on an initial loan deal, before making the move permanent one year later. He has since enjoyed a prolific spell on the South coast, finishing as runner up in last season’s Golden Boot race to Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy.





This form has reportedly attracted the attention of Man City, with recent reports suggesting that they could be set to make a bid for the Englishman.

In response to the rumours, former England international Darren Bent has lauded the 28-year-old, labelling the potential move a “no-brainer”.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Bent said: “If you’re talking about someone replacing Aguero, it’s virtually impossible, you’re not going to find someone who can come in and do what he has done at that club, but I really like the idea of Danny Ings going there. I think he’s a very good centre forward and he’s been brilliant over the last couple of seasons.

“You put him around better players who create so many opportunities, he is an unbelievable finisher, so if you put him in situations where he can score goal I can guarantee you he’d score more goals in that team than Gabriel Jesus.

“The only thing that would put people off this signing is snobbery. Fans probably think they should be going for players like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, but signing a player of Ings’ quality is a no-brainer.”

The Cityzens will be in the hunt for a new striker this summer, with all time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero looking certain to depart upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season. Barcelona is the most likely destination for the Argentine as things stand.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has been heavily linked, although they would face competition from several of the world’s biggest clubs. Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain are all said to be interested in the Norwegian.

Harry Kane has also been mentioned as a possible successor for Aguero. The Tottenham Hotspur man apparently wants to leave North London this summer following several seasons without any silverware.

