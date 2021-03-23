Manchester City are riding high this term, with the quadruple very much in sight. But that hasn’t stopped them from thinking about their plans for this summer’s transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, the Citizens are keen on Southampton striker Danny Ings as a more affordable successor for Sergio Aguero, who is expected to leave the club in the coming months after an illustrious career at the Etihad Stadium.





Erling Braut Haaland is at the top of City’s wishlist, but with the Norwegian’s price tag over £100 million, they’ve had to consider other options.

Ings has struggled to stay fit this season for the Saints, featuring just 20 times in Premier League action. Regardless, he continues to be key for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

The Englishmen has bagged eight goals and provided three assists while finishing as runner-up in the Golden Boot race last term with 22 goals.

Southampton have slumped heavily since the turn of the year, collecting just two victories in their last 13 league outings. Ings’ current situation at St Mary’s is also a positive for Man City, with the former Liverpool player in the final year of his contract.

He’s also shied away from putting pen-to-paper on a new deal, which is a sign that Ings is keen on a move away from the south coast.

Haaland may not even be available either. With three years remaining on his contract at Signal Iduna, he could stay put for another season if Dortmund finish in the top four in the Bundesliga.

City would also have loads of competition for his signature, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and other European giants all interested in the 20-year old wonderkid.

As for Aguero, his future in Manchester remains uncertain with his current deal running out this summer. It seems unlikely he will sign a new contract considering his age, which means a replacement is one of City’s top priorities.

Based on how impressive Ings has been with a Southampton outfit that isn’t necessarily full of quality, the 28-year old could seriously thrive with the top-notch service of Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.