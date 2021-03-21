League Cup final: Rio Ferdinand makes bold prediction about Man City vs Tottenham

Manchester City are still in contention to win the historic quadruple this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are leading the Premier League table by a large margin, and unless they collapse dramatically, it’s their title to lose.





City are also in the final of the Carabao Cup where they will face Tottenham Hotspur next month.

They have also progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup semi-final after beating Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

City are also in the quarter-finals of the Champions League where they will be up against Borussia Dortmund in the two-legged tie.

Rio Ferdinand, the former Manchester United defender and popular football pundit, was asked to comment on City’s dominance this season yesterday after the FA Cup.

He was asked on BT Sport whether there is any reason to doubt why City can’t win the quadruple this season?

Ferdinand replied – “Just based on the quality, maybe in the Champions League. I think the league’s showing up. I think they’ll dismantle Spurs in the league cup final.

“I think they’re probably going to win this as well the FA Cup.”

Ferdinand seems confident that Spurs will be blown away in the League Cup final.

Jose Mourinho is a serial winner and he would like to win a trophy at Spurs. Plus, Tottenham have already beaten City in the Premier League this season and there’s no reason to believe why they can’t repeat the same again.

In other news, Jose Mourinho’s relationship with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has strained in recent months.