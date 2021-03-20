Eric Bailly plans to snub new Manchester United contract

Manchester United Eric Bailly is prepared to snub a contract extension with the Red Devils after being left out of the second leg of the Europa League last 16 tie against AC Milan, The Sun reports.

The Ivorian has played second fiddle to Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire for the central defensive duties in the Premier League but has regularly started ahead of the former in the Europa League this year.





However, the 26-year-old was not in the travelling squad for the San Siro trip in midweek, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mentioned that the defender was left out as he was ‘being assessed’ for a fitness concern.

Bailly has missed several games in the past for United with niggles, and it is reported that the Ivorian rejects the allegations that he is ‘injury prone’ and ‘regularly’ breaks down in training.

Earlier last week, Solskjaer confirmed that the club were in contract negotiations with Bailly and his representatives, but it is now claimed that the centre-back has had a change in stance as he ‘does not feel wanted’ by the manager.

Bailly has been with the Red Devils for the past four-and-a-half seasons, and he has had a couple of serious injuries which have hampered his progress.

He has dropped down the selection order in recent years, and it is clear that he is no longer a guaranteed starter with the presence of Maguire and Lindelof.

Solskjaer is reportedly on the search for a left-footed centre-back this summer, which could further hamper Bailly’s prospects of playing time.

He will enter the final year of his contract in July this year, and he could pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere in the prime of his career.

