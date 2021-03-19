Manchester United fans react to Paul Pogba’s performance vs AC Milan

Some Manchester United fans were delighted with the impact of Paul Pogba during the club’s 1-0 Europa League win over AC Milan last night.

The Red Devils drew 1-1 against the Rossoneri in the first leg of the Europa League 16 tie at Old Trafford and they needed to score to stay in the competition.





They were unable to do so in the opening half which ended goalless and at the interval, Paul Pogba was brought in to replace Marcus Rashford.

The Frenchman made an instant impact by scoring in the 48th minute and that turned out to be the match-winner for the Red Devils.

Pogba had a number of Milan players in front of him. He played a clever dummy before lifting his effort over Gianluigi Donnarumma at the near post.

A section of the club’s supporters were delighted with the game-changing contribution and here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Paul Pogba is WORLD CLASS.❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgi7EvlbPJ — WHF!🇾🇪 (@mufcwesleyy) March 18, 2021

Paul Pogba was so good tonight, by the way. Was only on for 45 minutes, but he scored the decisive goal, held the ball up really well, and single handedly improved everyone’s game around him. Wasn’t a bad introduction considering he’s been out injured for almost 2 months. #mufc. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 18, 2021

Fantastic second half. Pogba made all the difference with his power, hold up play, running in behind, winning Freekicks, dribbles, and most importantly the goal. On to the quater finals. #mufc — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) March 18, 2021

Pogba was on the sidelines for more than a month with a hamstring issue, and that justified him being only on the bench against Milan.

The 28-year-old showed his quality on the night with the goal which ensured the Red Devils’ progress to the last eight of the Europa League.

It was still not a straightforward win and goalkeeper Dean Henderson had to come up with a strong one-handed save to deny Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Henderson got the nod in goal despite the return of David de Gea, and he redeemed himself after conceding late against the Rossoneri in the reverse fixture.

