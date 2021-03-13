Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms contract talks with Eric Bailly

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the club have started contract negotiations with Eric Bailly and his representatives.

The Ivorian is presently in his fifth season with the Red Devils, but he has managed only 100 appearances due to regular injury setbacks.





Bailly has picked up more than 13 injuries during his time at Old Trafford, but he has still been a quality performer when picked at the heart of the defence.

He is no longer a regular starter with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire preferred ahead of him, but Solskjaer has been left impressed with his recent displays.

Speaking ahead of the West Ham United game on Sunday, Solskjaer confirmed negotiations are underway to extend the defender’s contract which expires in June next year.

He told Manutd.com: “Yes we are talking to Eric and Eric’s representatives. He is keeping fitter for longer and you can see his performances as well and I have been very happy with him.”

“His playing style has sometimes made him lose too many games because 100 games that is not enough for the period he has been here. He is getting more and more robust so yes he is one we are talking to.”

Sportslens view:

Bailly has received praise from some fans for his performances at United, but has lacked consistency due to regular injury setbacks.

He is no longer a guaranteed starter in the top-flight, but has recently played the full 90 minutes of three Europa League matches.

United are lining up a move for another central defender this summer and Solskjaer reportedly has the preference for a left-footed option.

Bailly may find himself dropping further down the pecking order next term and has a big decision to make regarding his future in the coming weeks.

Despite the limited game time, the 26-year-old seems content and recently said that he ‘wants to do more‘ with the club amid contract talks.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com