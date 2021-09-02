Tottenham reportedly prepare mega contract offer for Franck Kessie

Tottenham are ready to offer AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie up to an €8 million (£6.9m) per year contract in order to secure his signature in January, according to a report from Calcio Mercato.

That works out at around £133k-a-week and would make the 24-year-old the fourth highest paid player at Spurs behind only Harry Kane, Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-Min Son (Spotrac).

Nuno Espirito Santo needs more aggression and bite in the middle of the park.

And it seems as though he has identified the man for the job.

Tottenham ready to offer Kessie big money

According to CM, Spurs are preparing a huge contract offer to tempt the Ivory Coast international into swapping the San Siro for north London.

The AC Milan ace is exactly the kind of player Tottenham need in central midfield.

In 37 Serie A appearances for AC Milan last season, Kessie racked up 13 goals and four assists. During those outings, he averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 1.3 clearances per game. The 24-year-old averaged 53.9 passes per game with a hugely impressive completion rate of 88.9% (Who Scored).

Those really are some very impressive stats. Kessie is strong, a tenacious tackler and has real energy and drive. He seems to be tailor made for the robust and intense nature of the Premier League.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims claims that Milan could demand as much as €50 million (£44 million) for the 24-year-old.

Whether Daniel Levy is prepared to pay that kind of fee for Kessie remains to be seen, however.

Read also: Tottenham enlisted help of super agent to get £45m deal over the line.

Stats obtained via Who Scored.