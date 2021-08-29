Tottenham reportedly close in on Adama Traore signing as Jorge Mendes steps in

Tottenham have drafted in a secret weapon to ensure that they get a deal done for Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Adama Traore before Tuesday’s deadline.

According to a report from Cadena Ser, super agent Jorge Mendes is now negotiating the 25-year-old’s move from Molineux to North London.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is clearly a huge fan of Traore having managed during his spell in charge at Wolves.

The former Barcelona forward will definitely add some much need pace to Tottenham’s attacking play.

Cadena Ser claims that Mendes is helping to push through Adama’s £35m move to Spurs.

Tottenham to sign Traore, good business?

£35 million seems like an awful lot of money for someone who has a very poor end product.

He racked up just two goals and three assists in 37 Premier League games last season.

Traore has bagged just 10 goals and 18 assists in 134 games for Wolves. That makes pretty grim reading.

The powerful attacker clearly needs to refine his skills if he is to become a top class player.

Perhaps Nuno thinks he is capable of bringing the best out ion him. And if he does, £35 million could end up looking like very good business for Tottenham.

At the very least, he would provide Spurs with an option that they do not currently possess.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Traore is ‘unplayable and unbelievable’ just last year when his team faced Wolves (Goal). So the 25-year-old clearly has a lot of potential. Whether he can live up to that hype at Tottenham, however, remains to be seen.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.