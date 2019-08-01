Tottenham need Pereira more than ever after injury crisis

Tottenham are suffering an injury crisis at right-back ahead of the new season, with Mauricio Pochettino without Serge Aurier and now Juan Foyth. Aurier underwent surgery on a hand injury while Foyth has recently damaged his ankle. The Spurs boss has been left with Kyle Walker-Peters and may need to re-consider signing a fullback as a result.
Ricardo Pereira was on Tottenham’s radar before he joined Leicester City last summer, but time will tell if the Lilywhites return for him in the final week of the transfer window. The £70k-per-week man would bea brilliant addition to the squad. He made 35 Premier League appearances last season, scoring and creating eight goals,
The 25-year-old still has four years remaining on his deal at the King Power Stadium and has a market value of £36.5m, so he won’t come cheap. Leicester have James Justin to potentially replace Pereira, but the 21-year-old is highly inexperienced at the top level.
Tottenham can’t afford to lose both Aurier and Foyth ahead of their opening Premier League game of the season and should consider a move for a former transfer target as a result.
