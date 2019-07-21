Tottenham should sign Pereira to replace Trippier

Tottenham could be on the hunt for a new right-back this summer following the departure of Kieran Trippier. Mauricio Pochettino has Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters at his disposal, but he might want to scour the transfer market for a tried and tested replacement.
One player he should consider signing is Ricardo Pereira – a player they tried to sign last summer. The 25-year-old has impressed at Leicester City since his 2018-move from FC Porto and would be a good option at right-back. He wouldn’t come cheap, however, as Leicester paid £20m to sign him 12 months ago and now consider him a key player in the squad.
The £70k-per-week defender made 35 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign at the King Power Stadium, scoring and creating eight goals. Pereira is capable of operating at left-back, right-back, left-midfield and right-midfield so he’d bring versatility as well as dynamism to the Spurs backline.
In the league last season, the Portuguese international made 33 chances, won 66 aerial duels (47%), averaged 44 passes-per-game with 78% accuracy, whipped in 104 crosses with 14% accuracy, made 68 successful dribbles (61%), blocked 84 shots/passes/crosses, made 106 clearances and averaged a tackle (118) or interception (60) every 18 minutes.
Pereira is a player who would greatly improve the Tottenham squad, but whether he’s on Pochettino’s radar remains to be seen. Leicester may fight tooth and nail to keep him in the East Midlands too.
Stats from Transfermarkt.