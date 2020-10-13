Terence Kongolo undergoing Fulham medical after deal is agreed

Terence Kongolo is undergoing a medical with Fulham after they reached a suitable transfer agreement with Huddersfield Town, Football Insider reports.

The Cottagers signed two new centre-backs in Tosin Adarabioyo and Joachim Andersen (on loan) before the international transfer deadline and they are now set to bolster the department further.





Earlier yesterday, it was revealed that Steve Parker’s side had jumped ahead of Sheffield United in the pursuit of Kongolo and they were in advanced negotiations with the Terriers for his services.

It is now reported that the Dutchman is undergoing a medical with the club after they agreed to pay a fee of £3m to sign him on a permanent basis from the Championship outfit.

Kongolo spent time with the Cottagers on loan during the backend of the previous season, but his campaign was curtailed after just two appearances due to a foot injury.

He has not played any part for the Terriers this term due to the same problem, but manager Carlos Corberan recently acknowledged that he could be on the move.

Kongolo can be regarded as a bargain signing for the Cottagers at £3m, given he was signed by the Terriers for £18m from AS Monaco a couple of years ago.

The 26-year-old is primarily a central defender, but he is also an useful option on the left side of the backline, where he has regularly played in the past.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com