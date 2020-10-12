Fulham in advanced talks to sign Terence Kongolo

Fulham are in advanced talks to sign defender Terence Kongolo from Huddersfield Town, a report from Football Insider claims.

The Cottagers have made a disappointing start on their top-flight return and they have failed to register a single point from the first four games of the season.





The central defence has been a weakness for them, but they managed to bolster their options with the arrivals of Joachim Andersen (loan) and Tosin Adarabioyo before the international transfer deadline.

Still, they appear to be eyeing further reinforcement at the heart of the backline and it is reported that they are close to landing the signature of Kongolo from the Terriers.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Sheffield United were leading the hunt for the Dutchman, who could fill the void left by Jack O’Connell’s long-term knee injury.

However, it now seems that the Cottagers have jumped ahead in the pursuit and they have made the breakthrough in the negotiations to sign the centre-back.

Kongolo spent time on loan with the Cottagers during the second half of last season. He made just two appearances before his campaign was curtailed by a foot injury.

Despite this, he managed to leave a good impression and the Dutchman looks set for a reunion with the west London outfit before Friday’s 5pm domestic deadline.

Kongolo, who has earned four caps with the Netherlands, is primarily a centre-back, but he can also comfortably play in the left-back position.

