Premier League 2020/21 Week 38: EPL Results & Table

The 38th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some crucial matches at the top end of the EPL table.

All eyes are on the race to qualify for Europe, with seven teams vying to book a place in one of UEFA’s three competitions.

Liverpool have moved into the Champions League qualification places, with Sadio Mane’s goal putting them 1-0 up against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea are a goal down at Aston Villa, while Leicester City are drawing 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham United are on course to qualify for the Europa League after opening a 2-0 lead at home to Southampton.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Sheffield United are all in front at half-time in their respective games.

Arsenal are still in with a chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League despite being held to a goalless draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

With 45 minutes of the season remaining, there are still plenty of issues to be resolved.

Week 38 EPL Results

Sunday, May 23

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Everton

Sheffield United vs Burnley

West Ham United vs Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United

Premier League Highlights

Premier League Table

