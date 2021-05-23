Premier League 2020/21 Week 38: EPL Results & Table

The 38th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some crucial matches at the top end of the EPL table.
All eyes are on the race to qualify for Europe, with seven teams vying to book a place in one of UEFA’s three competitions.
Liverpool have moved into the Champions League qualification places, with Sadio Mane’s goal putting them 1-0 up against Crystal Palace.
Chelsea are a goal down at Aston Villa, while Leicester City are drawing 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur.
West Ham United are on course to qualify for the Europa League after opening a 2-0 lead at home to Southampton.
Manchester City, Manchester United, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Sheffield United are all in front at half-time in their respective games.
Arsenal are still in with a chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League despite being held to a goalless draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.
With 45 minutes of the season remaining, there are still plenty of issues to be resolved.
Week 38 EPL Results
Sunday, May 23
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Manchester City vs Everton
Sheffield United vs Burnley
West Ham United vs Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
Premier League Highlights
🗣 "Aston Villa have the lead! They've given Chelsea a problem of Champions League proportions!"#AVFC's Traore gives his side the lead against his former club 👀
Premier League Table
