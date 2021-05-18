Premier League 2020/21 Week 37: EPL Results & Table

The 37th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some important matches at the top end of the EPL table.

We'll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings over the next two days.





The action is already underway, with Manchester United taking on Fulham at Old Trafford.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been dropped to the bench, with David de Gea taking his place in the starting XI.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been dropped to the bench, with David de Gea taking his place in the starting XI for Manchester United vs Fulham. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brings David De Gea back into the starting lineup. Scott Parker brings Mario Lemina into midfield with Joe Bryan back in defence.

Leeds United have made three changes for their visit to Southampton, with Kiko Casilla, Liam Cooper and Rodrigo coming into the line-up.

📋 Three changes to the #LUFC Starting XI, as Casilla, Cooper and Rodrigo all start against Southampton — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 18, 2021

There are two other fixtures on Tuesday, with the clash between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge the pick of the bunch.

Arsenal may be able to welcome back midfielder Granit Xhaka for the trip to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Xhaka has been sidelined since pulling up during the warm-up of the Europa League defeat against Villarreal but is now back in contention.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also in action on Wednesday in what could be a pivotal night in the race to secure European qualification.

Week 37 EPL Results

Tuesday, May 18

Manchester United vs Fulham

Southampton vs Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Wednesday, May 19

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United vs Sheffield Utd

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Burnley vs Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion vs West Ham United

Premier League Highlights

Edinson Cavani welcomes the Manchester United fans back to Old Trafford with a long-range stunner!

📱 Follow #MUNFUL here: https://t.co/8xOhrNlz6Q



Premier League Table

