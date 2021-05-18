Premier League 2020/21 Week 37: EPL Results & Table

By
Michael Black
-

The 37th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some important matches at the top end of the EPL table.

We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings over the next two days.


The action is already underway, with Manchester United taking on Fulham at Old Trafford.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been dropped to the bench, with David de Gea taking his place in the starting XI.

Leeds United have made three changes for their visit to Southampton, with Kiko Casilla, Liam Cooper and Rodrigo coming into the line-up.

There are two other fixtures on Tuesday, with the clash between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge the pick of the bunch.

Arsenal may be able to welcome back midfielder Granit Xhaka for the trip to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Xhaka has been sidelined since pulling up during the warm-up of the Europa League defeat against Villarreal but is now back in contention.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also in action on Wednesday in what could be a pivotal night in the race to secure European qualification.

Week 37 EPL Results

Tuesday, May 18

Manchester United vs Fulham
Southampton vs Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Chelsea vs Leicester City

Wednesday, May 19

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United vs Sheffield Utd
Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Burnley vs Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion vs West Ham United

Premier League Highlights

Premier League Table

Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.